2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
With a big swim in prelims to lead the way to finals, rising Louisville junior Mallory Comerford put down a big 53.26 to break the 100 free meet record. Swimming in the penultimate heat, Comerford beat out 2016 Olympian Abbey Weitzeil to post the top time of prelims overall.
Weitzeil held the old record– a 53.28 from Trials last summer. Comerford just got under that by two hundredths. That time also marks a personal best for the Cardinal, coming into the meet with a lifetime best 53.91.
SPLITS
25.67 – 27.59 (53.26)
Comerford finished ahead of 2016 Olympic Champion Simone Manuel (53.50) and another Olympian, Kelsi Worrell (53.87). Tonight, she’ll be gunning for a spot on her first major international roster– top 6 makes the relay, and a top 2 finish would give her an individual swim in Budapest later on this summer.
Comerford has been figuring out how to swim long course the last year or so, and it’s really starting to come together. With the way she looked this morning, she could come through with a sub-53 performance tonight.
53.26 makes Comerford the third-fastest U.S. performer of all time.
U.S. ALL-TIME RANKINGS
- Simone Manuel 52.70
- Amanda Weir 53.02
- Mallory Comerford 53.26
- Abbey Weitzeil 53.28
- Dana Vollmer 53.30
- Missy Franklin 53.36
4 Comments on "Mallory Comerford Throws Down Meet Record 53.2 100 Free in Indy"
Mallory <3.
Can’t wait to see her 200
Well that might change a few things. She went from trying to secure a relay spot to potentially winning the event at trials.