Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell reveal good roomie qualities (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Mallory Comerford (UNAT) 53.91 Zhu Menghui (China) 53.93 Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 54.47 Penny Oleksiak (Canada) 54.69 Sandrine Mainville (Canada) 54.84 Kelsi Worrell (Cardinal Aquatics) 55.08 Kayla Sanchez (HPC Ontario) 55.14 Freya Anderson (GBR) 55.53

Using a very strong back half, Mallory Comerford popped a 53.91 for the win here. The Louisville sophomore, who just won the ACC title in this event last week, broke 54 for the first time in her career. Comerford came from behind to take down China’s Zhu Menghui (53.93) by two hundredths. Italy’s Federica Pellegrini and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, the latter of which tied for Olympic gold in this event this summer finished in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Comerford is now ranked 4th in the world for the season (which started in September), with Zhu’s 53.93 tying her for 5th.

Canada’s Michelle Williams took the B final with a 55.33.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

Kelsi Worrell (Cardinal Aquatics) 58.10 Kendyl Stewart (Trojan) 58.32 Rebecca Smith (HPC Ontario) 58.98 Aliena Schmidtke (SCM) 59.06 Xintong Lin (China) 59.34 Katerine Savard (CAMO) 59.43 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) 59.76 Cassidy Bayer (NCAP) 1:00.13

Back after swimming in the 100 free A final was Kelsi Worrell, posting a 58.10 for the win. Kendyl Stewart swam well for 2nd, putting down a 58.32 as she chased Worrell to the wall. Canadian 16-year-old Rebecca Smith also got under 59 seconds with a 58.98 for third. Aliena Schmidtke chalked up a 4th place effort with her 59.06.

Worrell made the jump from 5th in the world to 4th with her time tonight.

Meanwhile, Cassidy Bayer is swimming at her first LCM meet since a knee injury that plagued her after Trials. She wasn’t able to break the minute mark tonight, but she was under it this morning with a 59.92.