Bob Bowman: Cameron Craig is Getting a ‘Good Education’ in Pac-12 Debut

  Braden Keith | March 03rd, 2017

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State freshman Cameron Craig moved up to 4th in the country with a 1:32.16 relay leadoff on Wednesday evening at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships. The team ultimately placed 4th, but Craig’s leadoff was second-best in the field, just .01 behind USC All-American Dylan Carter. Craig is part of a group of high-powered middle distance freshmen nationally this season – along with Dean Farris and Maxine Rooney, 3 of the 6 best middle-distance 200 freestylers in the country this year are in their first NCAA seasons. A couple of more, Felix Auboeck from Michigan and Grant Shoults from Stanford, aren’t far behind either.

In a post-race interview, second-year Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman said he was “very pleased” with the results, and Craig echoed that sentiment – saying that he’s going to focus on continuing to improve his turns and underwaters. That’s a familiar echo, as underwaters are a huge reason why Bowman’s most famous charge, Michael Phelps, became the best swimmer in the world.

Craig then placed 4th in the 200 IM final individually with a 1:42.75. After that race, Bowman lauded Craig’s physical talent and his “knowing how to race,” but also said that the 200 IM was a “good education” for the young swimmer about what it takes to compete at the elite level.

See the full video, featuring interviews with Bowman and Craig, below.

