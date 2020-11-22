Maddie Banic Closes Breakout ISL Season By Lowering American Record In 50 Fly

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Energy Standard swimmer Maddie Banic closed out her breakout 2020 ISL season in style.

Banic, a 23-year-old American who represented the LA Current last year, was a surprise standout over the course of the abbreviated campaign in Budapest, and finished things off by setting her first American Record during the Grand Final.

Banic clocked a time of 24.80 in the women’s 50 butterfly, placing second to teammate Sarah Sjostrom, to take down Kelsi Dahlia‘s national record of 24.93 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships. Prior to the swim, Dahlia owned all three SCM fly national records.

Banic had come incredibly close to the record several times over the course of the season, having had swims of 24.96, 24.97, 24.98, 24.99 and 25.00 over the last six weeks.

Prior to the season, the former Tennessee Volunteer had never even raced the 50 fly in short course meters. During the 2019 ISL season, she only competed at two meets and was a relay-only swimmer.

In the all-time rankings, Banic now sits in a tie for the ninth-fastest woman ever.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Butterfly (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Therese Alshammar (SWE) 24.38 2009 2 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 24.47 2018 3 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 24.52 2017 4 Melanie Henique (FRA) 24.56 2019 5 Inge Dekker (NED) 24.59 2014 6 Marieke D’Cruz (AUS) 24.69 2009 7 Jeanette Ottesen (DEN) 24.71 2014 8 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) 24.75 2020 T-9 Madeline Banic (USA) 24.80 2020 T-9 Rikako Ikee (JPN) 24.80 2018 T-9 Holly Barratt (AUS) 24.80 2018

In addition to the 50 butterfly American Record, Banic’s season also included a PB of 55.69 in the 100 fly, ranking her fifth in the ISL, and she also produced one of history’s fastest-ever 100 fly relay splits in 54.85.