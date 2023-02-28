Maccabi USA Seeking Jewish Swimmers For Pan American Maccabi Games

Courtesy: Maccabi USA

Maccabi USA is seeking qualified Jewish swimmers to represent the USA delegation at the XV Pan American Maccabi Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina from December 26, 2023 – January 4, 2024. Competitions will take place in the following age categories: Juniors (2007-08), Youth (2005-06), Open (2004 and older) and Masters (1988 and older).

Participants will have the opportunity to interact and compete alongside athletes representing 22 different countries from around the world. In addition to athletic competitions, participants will experience the Jewish history and culture of Buenos Aires as well as a community service program.

“I began my journey with Maccabi USA in 2007 at the last Pan American Maccabi Games hosted by Argentina as a swimming coach” said Doug Markoff, Chair of Juniors and Open Swimming for the USA delegation. Markoff, who has been a part of the Maccabi USA delegation at eight international events, continued by saying “It seems fitting for me to transition from Coach to Chair at the location where this all began for me. The competition is great but what keeps you coming back are the connections you make and how you transform in some way. My connection to Judaism, Israel and the Diaspora have deepened with each experience. I have also made friends for life through my experiences, and everyone who attends will have this transformative experience as well. This is something you want to be a part of.”

Maccabi USA’s Alumni list of world-class swimmers includes: Anthony Ervin, Garrett Weber-Gale, Lenny Krayzelburg, Jason Lezak, Andrea Murez and Mark Spitz.

For more information, please contact Program Director, Steve Graber at [email protected] or 215.561.6900 x4148.

About the Pan American Maccabi Games:

The 15th edition of the Pan American Maccabi Games is taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina in December of 2023 – January of 2024. The continental event, hosted by the Federation of Argentine Jewish Centers (FACCMA) and sanctioned by the Latin American Maccabi Confederation (CLAM) is held every four years in a cycle two years apart from the international Maccabiah Games held in Israel. The Pan American Maccabi Games will be the largest Jewish sporting event of the year; an estimated 4,000 participants representing 21 countries, are expected. Maccabi USA anticipates a traveling delegation of 600 athletes, volunteers and supporters.

About the organization:

Maccabi USA (MUSA) is a federally-recognized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. The Organization is the official sponsor of the United States Team to the World Maccabiah Games, and the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. As the official Maccabi representative in the U.S., Maccabi USA supports Jewish athletic endeavors, enhanced by cultural and educational activities in the United States, Israel and throughout the Diaspora.

Maccabi USA builds Jewish pride through sports and promotes support for Israel, Zionism, and Jewish continuity through athletic, educational, and cultural experiences for participants of all ages.

Maccabi USA is a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Multi-Sport Organization (MSO). The Organization is one of 38 MSOs nationwide to be recognized by the USOC for its ability to cultivate a national interest in sport and increase opportunities for participation internationally, nationally and at the grassroots level, and is rated as a three-star non-profit by Charity Navigator.