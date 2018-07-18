Luxembourg’s elite swimmers to attend International German C’ships

International German Championships

Several Luxembourgian top swimmers will compete at the International German Championships which will kick off tomorrow in Berlin: For Raphaël Stacchiotti and Monique Olivier, it is a final form test before the European Championships in August. Pit Brandenburger uses the competition in Berlin as a stopover on the way to the World Military Championships in Samara (16-22 August). Julie Meynen is going to close her season in Berlin before she continues her studies and training at the Auburn University, USA, in early August.

13 swimmers will travel from the Duchy of Luxemburg to the German capital. For the youngsters Yann Van den Bossche, Stephan Vanderschrick, Bob Sauber, Jacques Schmitz and Rémi Fabiani, the competition offers the opportunity to prepare for the Youth Olympic Games in October in Buenos Aires. Lou Jominet, Emma Peters and Joao Carneiro will represent the colors of Luxembourg at the French Junior Championships.

