Louisville’s Jones Nabs NCAA Bid with 3:43 400 IM at OSU Last Chance

2017 OHIO STATE LAST CHANCE MEET

Sunday, March 5th

Columbus, Ohio

25 Yard Course

Invite Format

Louisville’s Jarrett Jones made a big improvement to punch his ticket to the NCAA meet in the 400 IM at the Ohio State Last Chance Meet. Heading into the meet, Jones was ranked 44th in the nation with his 3:46.62 from the ACC Championships. On Sunday, he took over 3 seconds off of that time, clocking in with a 3:43.36 to move up to 19th in the nation and secure his place at NCAAs.

In the 100 breast, UNC’s Craig Emslie moved himself up to the right side of the bubble. Emslie was previously ranked 34th with his 52.73 from ACCs, but he dropped his time down to a 52.42 this weekend. That now ranks him 21st in the nation and should make him a safe bet for the NCAA meet.

Cincinnati distance freestyler Chris Bready also secured a spot at the NCAA meet with his performance in the 1650 free. After the AAC Championships, Bready was ranked 36th with a 15:00.79. At the last chance meet, however, he smashed through the 15:00-barrier to lower his time to a 14:54.17. With a 24th place ranking, he’s now highly likely to make it to NCAAs.

Texas’ Will Glass improved his chances of getting an invite in the 100 fly. With his 46.21 from Big 12s, Glass was just outside of the bubble at 35th. He lowered that tiem with a 46.05 at the OSU Last Chance Meet, moving him up to a tie for 27th in the nation with Michigan’s Evan White and Notre Dame’s Justin Plaschka. Last season, 28 men were invited in the event, so that puts him right on the bubble.