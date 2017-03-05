Kendall Sweeps Sprints with 48.0 100 Free at American SC Champs

2017 AMERICAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, March 2nd-Saturday, March 4th

San Antonio, Texas

Canyons Aquatic Club’s Amanda Kendall closed out the 2017 American Short Course Championships on a winning note, sweeping the sprint freestyles. Kendall jumped out to the early lead with a blazing 22.83 at the halfway point, but Swim Atlanta’s Amanda Weir made her move on the back half to try and run Kendall down. Weir had the faster back half, but Kendall had built too large of a lead to be caught, as she won in 48.00 to Weir’s 48.22.

The 200 back was one of the best events of the night on the men’s and women’s sides. Missouri’s Nick Alexander won the men’s version of the event, turning in a quick 1:42.88. That was just 2 tenths shy of his personal best 1:42.64 from the SEC Championships. On the women’s side, U.S. National Teamer Eva Merrell dominated the race by 2.5 seconds to win the title in 1:53.76.

Dakota Luther also put up a highlight swim on the final night. Luther hit the wall in 1:55.07, knocking almost 2 tenths off her previous lifetime best 1:55.25 from the 2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships in December.

