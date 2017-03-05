Cody Miller: “It was like a flashback to Rio” (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- U.S. Open Record: 58.94, Kevin Cordes, 2016
- Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 58.86
- Cody Miller, Badger, 1:00.30
- Nicolo’ Martinenghi, Italy, 1:00.33
Adam Peaty was already a half-second ahead of the field by the 50, and his quick tempo propelled him home in clean water. Peaty won with a season-best 58.86, breaking the U.S. Open record set by Kevin Cordes in 2016. Peaty lowered his world-leading time by .08.
It was a rush to the wall for second among Cody Miller, Nicolo’ Martinenghi, and Kevin Cordes. Miller got his hands to the wall .03 ahead of Martinenghi with 1:00.30. Martinenghi, in turn, touched out Cordes by .10, finishing third in 1:00.33.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
PEATY
58.86
|2
|NICOLO
MARTINENGHI
|ITA
|59.89
|12/17
|3
|IPPEI
WATANABE
|JPN
|59.99
|11/17
|4
|YASUHIRO
KOSEKI
|JPN
|1.00.02
|11/18
|5
|ZIBEI
YAN
|CHN
|1.00.14
|11/18
