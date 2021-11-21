Louise Hansson Clocks Trio Of Victories As BUCS Top Female Performer

2021 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just as Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios wreaked havoc across the men’s events for his squad of Loughborough, his women’s events counterpart Louise Hansson also did major damage to close out these British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.

25-year-old Hansson of Sweden, who joined Loughborough last year as a graduate student, dominated day 3 with decisive wins across the 100m free, 50m fly and 100m back.

First, in the 100m free, Hansson stopped the clock in a mark of 53.30, beating the field by over 2 seconds. Opening in 25.60 and closing in 27.70, Hansson came within striking distance of her own lifetime best in this event. That mark remains at the 53.03 she logged back in 2015 as just a 19-year-old.

Hansson’s next victim here in Sheffield came in the 50m fly, where the versatile ace scorched the field in a mark of 25.79. Although she owns a personal best of 25.19 as Sweden’s 3rd fastest woman of all time in the event, her performance here was enough to grab a second gold for Loughborough in the only sub-26 second outing of the pack.

Finally, in the women’s 100m back, Hansson indeed won, albeit by a much slighter margin. Hansson produced a winning effort of 57.44, just out-touching Swansea’s Medi Harris by a fingernail. 19-year-old Harris settled for silver in 57.48 as the only other swimmer to dip under the 58-second threshold.

All told, Vazaios and Hansson collectively reaped 18 gold medals and broke 10 BUCS Records to ultimately be named the Men’s and Women’s Performance Overall Championships of the 3-day meet. Loughborough once again brought home the BUCS Short Course Championships trophy as the overall team winner, as well as the top team for the men’s and then for the women’s separately.

Overall Team Points

Loughborough 1 391 Stirling 2 263 Edinburgh 3 249 Swansea 4 226 Bath 5 225

Men’s Points

Loughborough 195 Bath 138 Stirling 123 Edinburgh 100 Birmingham 21

Women’s Points