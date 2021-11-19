Tobias Robinson, Amber Keegan Kickoff BUCS With 1500 Victories

2021 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 19th – Sunday, November 21st

Ponds Forge, Sheffield, England

SCM (25m)

Day one of the 2021 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships saw just two finals among the event, marked by the men’s and women’s 1500m freestyle.

In the latter, Sheffield’s Amber Keegan busted out the fastest swim of her life to snag the top prize and put some major points in her team’s bucket.

Hitting the wall in a time of 16:21.18, Keegan beat out 20-year-old Leah Crisp of Bath who settled for runner-up in a time of 16:23.73. Both women represented the only swimmers of the field to dip under the 16:30 threshold tonight.

As for Keegan, the 24-year-old now becomes Great Britain’s 11th fastest woman all-time in this SCM 1500 free.

The men’s edition of the 1500m saw a 1-2 Loughborough punch, courtesy of Tobias Robinson and Irish teammate Daniel Wiffen.

Robinson hit the wall in a time of 14:40.87, a result less than a second off of his own lifetime best of 14:39.46 logged back in 2015 when he was just 19 years of age.

As for Wiffen, the 20-year-old put up a mark of 15:13.05 for a distant second place, although he’s already been as fast as 14:48.24 for a new Irish national record while competing on this year’s FINA World Cup circuit.