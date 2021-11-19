Detti Tops Two Lamberti’s, Fangio Takes 200 Breast At Nico Sapio

47TH NICO SAPIO TROPHY

Friday, November 19th – Sunday, November 21st

Piscine Sciorba, Genoa, Italy

SCM (25m)

Day 1 of the 47th Nico Sapio Trophy saw Olympian Gabriele Detti get it done for gold in the men’s 200m freestyle.

Against a pair of Lamberti’s in Matteo and Michele, 27-year-old Detti stopped the clock in a time of 1:45.33. That just beat out the former Lamberti by .20 while Michele hit the wall one second later in 1:46.53.

For Detti, this competition represents his first of the short course season, with tonight’s performance checking in as his 9th fastest 2free ever. Detti’s personal best in this event is represented by the 1:43.65 he logged back in December of 2016.

As for Matteo Lamberti, the 22-year-old was back in action in the men’s 1500m freestyle, topping the podium handily in a time of 14:38.96, the only sub-15:00 mark of the field.

Entering this meet, Lamberti had been as quick as 14:44.87 from March 0f 2019. However, slicing about 6 seconds off of that past result, the ace has now become Italy’s 8th fastest man ever in the SCM 1500 free event.

On the women’s side, Francesca Fangio earned the 5th fastest time of her career in the 200m breaststroke event. Splitting 1:07.24/1:13.04, Fangio logged a winning effort of 2:20.28 to blast the field by over 6 seconds.

Fangio has been under 2:20 on two separate occasions with her fastest time ever marked the 2:19.69 she produced for the bronze medal at this year’s European Short Course Championships. That time fell just .01 outside of Martina Carraro’s Italian national record of 2:19.68 that’s been on the books since 2019.

Additional Day 1 Winners: