2021 ISL PLAYOFFS – MATCH 4

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

London Roar – 534.5 points Cali Condors – 474.5 points LA Current – 438.5 points Iron – 327.5 points

The London Roar captured the team victory in Match 4 of the 2021 ISL playoffs in Eindhoven on Sunday, beating both the Cali Condors and the LA Current, two teams that have beaten them earlier this season. The London Roar is now the 4th team to win a match in the playoffs this season, a fact that helps the Toronto Titans more than anyone else.

How does the victory by London help Toronto? Mostly because the LA Current also placed 3rd in the match, meaning the Current only holds a 1-point lead over the Titans as the final week of playoffs gets underway. If the LA Current places 3rd in their next match they will finish the playoffs with 8 points, and if the Toronto Titans finish 2nd in their upcoming match they will finish the playoffs with 8 points, meaning there will have to be a tie-breaker–what that will mean, we don’t know yet, though per previous tie-breaker rules, the edge might go to the LA Current.

2021 ISL Playoffs Match Results

Match 1

Cali Condors London Roar DC Trident Iron

Match 2

LA Current London Roar Toronto Titans Aqua Centurions

Match 3

Energy Standard Toronto Titans Aqua Centurions DC Trident

Match 4

London Roar Cali Condors LA Current Iron

ISL Playoffs – Upcoming Matches

Match 5

Energy Standard, London Roar, LA Current, DC Trident

Match 6

Cali Condors, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, Iron

Duncan Scott Snags MVP, First-Ever for the London Roar

London Roar’s Duncan Scott won the MVP honors for Match 4 of the 2021 ISL playoffs with 60, making him the first swimmer ever from the London Roar to capture the Match MVP honors. Scott won a total of 3 individual events, the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 400 freestyle, for a total of 53 points. Scott’s 7 other points came from the 100 IM, where he placed 2nd, lowering his own British Record in the race. Scott also came within half a second of his 2019 British Record in the 400 IM, which he won by 7 seconds on Sunday in Eindhoven.

This weekend’s MVP standings were dominated by the London Roar who had 5 of the top-10 match MVPs. Scott ended up just 4 points ahead of LA’s Ryan Murphy who finished with 56 points, though Murphy had the backstroke skins to benefit him and buoy his point totals (35 of Murphy’s points came from the skins).

Scott is an interesting case on the London team in that, despite his versatility and the dominance he has shown on relays in the past, the Roar did not use Scott on a single relay this weekend. Scott is one of the most versatile swimmers in the ISL, though his best events remain middle-distance freestyle and IM.

Dressel Returns, Fighting to Find Form

It is safe to say that Cali Condor Caeleb Dressel is the biggest star in the ISL. His absence in the first playoffs match was apparent, though the Condors still captured the team victory and defeated season 1 champs Energy Standard. Needless to say, Dressel’s return to racing in Eindhoven this weekend marked an exciting turning point in the 2021 ISL post-season. However, Dressel was not on his typical form.

To get things started, it was a bit surprising to see Dressel place 3rd in the 50 freestyle in a 21.04, falling to London’s Kyle Chalmers and LA’s Kristian Gkolomeev. Dressel did not swim a single butterfly race this weekend, opting instead for the 50 freestyle and 100 IM as his only individual events, as well as the men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay (47.26, flying start), the men’s 4 x 100 medley relay (fly – 49.60, flying start), and the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay (fly – 50.76, flying start).

Dressel should remain in Eindhoven for the next 3 weeks until the conclusion of the 2021 ISL Final, so he has plenty of time yet to find his form. Though Dressel set 2 World Records (100 fly, 47.78; 100 IM, 49.22) at the 2020 ISL Grand Final, we probably won’t see anything quite of that scale on the weekend of December 3rd and 4th. Even so, by next weekend, we might expect to see Dressel in more than 2 individual events, swimming closer to the blazing-fast in-season times he is known for.

Team Standings – 2021 Playoffs

Rank Team Matches Played Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Total Points =1 Energy Standard 2 3 4 7 =1 Cali Condors 2 4 3 7 =1 London Roar 2 3 4 7 4 LA Current 2 4 2 6 5 Toronto Titans 2 2 3 5 =6 Aqua Centurions 2 1 2 3 =6 DC Trident 2 2 1 3 8 Iron 2 1 1 1

