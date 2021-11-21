Colorado Sprinter Tristen Davin (2023) Sends Verbal Commitment to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tristen Davin from Littleton, Colorado has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2027.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates who have all helped me through this journey. GO HOOS!!⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️”

Davin is a junior at Chatfield High School. At the 2021 Colorado High School Boys 5A State Championships, he was runner-up in the 100 free (45.64), placed third in the 200 free (1:40.20), and led off both Chatfield freestyle relays (20.91/46.04). While his 50/200 free times remain personal bests, he has since improved his 100 free time.

Davin does his year-round training with Foothills Swim Team. He had some big LCM swims this summer at Austin Sectionals, scoring PBs in the 50 free (23.59), 100 free (52.22), 200 free (1:55.13), 400 free (4:15.55), and 100 fly (56.00). He placed 4th in the 50 free, 17th in the 100 free, 7th in the 200 free, and 11th in the 100 fly; he qualified for Summer Juniors in the 50 free and 100 fly and Winter Juniors in the 100/200 free. So far this fall, he has already improved his SCY times in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 45.55

200 free – 1:40.20 (alt. adj; 1:39.00)

500 free – 4:40.59

100 fly – 50.79

100 back – 52.31

The Cavs are building an impressive group, with Matt Brownstead, Matt King, August Lamb, Jack Aikins all getting off to a strong start this season. Braeden Haughey, Kamal Muhammad and Sebastien Sergile are slated to join the group next fall, and Davin will suit up with future classmates Simon Lins, Hayden Bellotti, Noah Dyer, Will Thompson, Zachary Larrick, and Bobby Dinunzio in the fall of 2023.

