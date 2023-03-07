LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Leon Marchand Glides to Another NCAA Record in 200 Breast

A day removed from lowering his own NCAA record in the 400 IM, Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand followed up with the fastest 200 breast time in history at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old Frenchman clocked a 1:47.67 to take .24 seconds off Will Licon‘s previous mark from the 2017 NCAA Championships, helping the Sun Devils capture their first conference title in program history.

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because Marchand now owns the fastest time in history in his three primary championship events: the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

The craziest part is that Marchand said he was not fully tapered last weekend, instead starting a “soft taper” about a week prior to Pac-12s. What will he have in store for NCAAs later this month once he gets some rest?

