Lilly King on Training: “We’ve been bustin it” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

  1. Melanie Margalis, SPA, 2:24.62
  2. Emily Escobedo, COND, 2:24.71
  3. Lilly King, IST, 2:24.95

Just like the men’s 100 fly it was a three-way battle in the women’s 200 breast, as Lilly King turned first at the 50, Emily Escobedo turned first at the 100 and 150, but Melanie Margalis was right there waiting to pounce. Margalis charged home in 37.09, narrowly overtaking Escobedo at the end to win in 2:24.62 to Escobedo’s 2:24.71. King had trailed off on the third 50, but stormed home faster than either of them in 36.92 to nearly make up the gap, but ran out of room and touched 3rd in 2:24.95.

Bethany Galat took 4th in 2:28.16, with Annie Lazor (2:28.70) 5th and Allie Szekely (2:30.46) 6th. Mariia Astashkina of Louisville won the B-final in 2:30.14.

