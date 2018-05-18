Scottish Record Holder Corrie Scott Hangs Up Goggles

24-year-old Scottish swimmer Corrie Scott has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Scott is a 3-time 50m breaststroke national champion whose career highlights also include picking up a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“The time has come for me to hang up my too teeny racing suits,” says the University of Edinburgh athlete on social media. “I’ve experienced so many amazing things and learnt so much through sport.

“I know when I look back I won’t think of the successes or of the disappointments I’ve had, but I’ll think about the people I’ve shared the mental journey with and the laughter we’ve had!”

Scott closed out her domestic career with an impressive 5 national titles at last year’s Scottish Short Course Championships. She took top prize in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events, while also capturing the 100m IM title. Scott was also a member of a gold medal-winning relay.

Racing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Scott finished 14th in the 50m breaststroke and 15th in the 100m breaststroke. Her 50m breast time of 30.64 from the 2014 Commonwealth Games remains as Scotland’s national LCM record, while Scott also holds her nation’s SCM 50m and 100m standards.