Lillie Nordmann Claims Two Individual Wins As Stanford Women Top UCLA, 127-111

Stanford vs. UCLA (Women Only)

February 2, 2024

Spieker Aquatics Center Los Angeles, California

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores Stanford 127 – UCLA 111



The Stanford women made the five hour commute to Los Angeles for a dual meet with UCLA today. The meet featured a short line-up, with only the 100s of strokes, 400 IM, and all freestyle distances between 50-1000 on the docket. In the end, Stanford walked away with a narrow win over UCLA, 127 – 111.

This meet was not only interesting due to fast swims, but because head coaches Greg Meehan and Jordan Wolfrum each have deep connections with the other program. Meehan, the coach of the Stanford women, was an assistant at UCLA from 2001-2005 under legendary coach Cyndi Gallagher. Wolfrum, who leads the UCLA women, was a volunteer assistant under Meehan at Stanford during the 2013-2014 season.

The 200 medley relay kicked things off, with UCLA grabbing the win in 1:39.55 ahead of Stanford (1:40.03). UCLA’s winning squad was comprised of Fay Lustria (25.48), Eva Carlson (28.16), Joanie Cash (23.68), and Brooke Schaffer (22.23).

Only 3 swimmers contested the 1000 freestyle, with the lone Cardinal swimmer taking the win. Natalie Mannion touched in almost exactly ten minutes (10:00.02), grabbing the win by over 35 seconds. A pair of UCLA swimmers rounded out the field for 2nd and 3rd, with Taylor Schaffer (10:35.14) leading the way ahead of teammate Beril Bocekler (10:42.78).

Stanford showcased their mid-distance freestyle strength in the 200 freestyle, an event they have a rich history in. They posted a 1-2-3 finish, led by junior Lillie Nordmann. Nordmann touched in 1:46.04, with teammates Amy Tang (1:48.35) and Kirsti McEnroe completing the sweep. Tang would go on to win the 100 back later in the day, touching in 54.27 there.

Nordmann added a second win in the 500 free, where she touched in 4:48.40 to clear the field by 5 seconds.

The Bruins grabbed their first event win on the day in the 50 free, where Brooke Schaffer clocked the only sub-23 performance. She hit the wall in 22.85, touching ahead of 4 Stanford swimmers. Anna Shaw (23.13), Gigi Johnson (23.16), Kayla Wilson (23.26), and Jamie Brennan (23.38) were all in a line heading into the final 10-yards, grabbing valuable points.

Schaffer would later double up with a 100 free win, touching in 49.60. Stanford distance ace Aurora Roghair posted a time of 49.91 to grab 2nd ahead of teammate Lucy Thomas (50.08).

Stanford’s 400 IM crew put on a show in the 400 IM, posting another 1-2-3 finish. Freshman Caroline Bricker, who has had a big breakthrough this year, touched 1st in 4:11.77. She posted a time of 4:03.49 at the Texas Invite in November, and is very much in the hunt for an A-final appearance at NCAAs. Bricker and teammate Lucy Bell (4:03.25) are ones to watch for in this event come the PAC-12 Championships in just a few weeks. Both swimmers excel in the 100 fly and 100 breast too, so we may not see the anticipated 400 IM showdown in Federal Way.

UCLA responded to Stanford’s 400 IM performance with a 1-2 finish in the 100 fly, with Aislinn Walsh (54.35) leading the way ahead of Joanie Cash (54.38). Cash led by 0.03 at the halfway mark, but Walsh out-split her by 0.06 coming home to grab the win. Stanford teammates Natalie Mannion and Lucy Bell tied for 3rd in 54.45.

The final individual event of the day was the 100 breast, where Lucy Thomas clocked 59.61 en route to a decisive win. She led a sweep for the Cardinal, with Caroline Bricker (1:00.96) and Lucy Bell (1:01.17) posting respectable 2nd and 3rd place performances.

The Stanford women ended the day on a high note, winning the 200 free relay by just shy of two seconds. The winning foursome of Amy Tang (22.96), Kayla Wilson (22.58), Anna Shaw (22.34), and Lillie Nordmann (22.50) combined for a final time of 1:30.38. The lead-off split from Tang was particularly impressive, as she tied with 50 free individual winner Brooke Schaffer.

Diving events also featured on today’s schedule, with UCLA sweeping those events. Eden Chang (277.00) led the way on the 1 mtr, while Zoe Jespersgaard (294.85) secured a narrow win over Chang on the 3 mtr.