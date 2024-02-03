Harvard Men Lead Princeton and Yale on Day 1 of HYP Double Dual Meet

Harvard University vs. Yale University vs. Princeton University Double Dual Meet

February 2-3, 2024

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

SCY (25 yards)

Results Session 1 (PDF)

Team Scores after Session 1 Princeton (M) 128 – Yale 58 (M) Harvard (M) 136.5 – Yale 49.5 (M) Harvard (M) 107 – Harvard 79 (M)



Harvard jumped out front from the first event on Day 1 at the annual double dual meet known as H-Y-P, as Adam Wesson scored 352.30 points to win the 3-meter diving event ahead of Princeton’s Aidan Wang (335.00) and Taso Callanan (313.20). Yale’s JP Ditto tied with Harvard’s Luke Foster at 4th place with 312.50.

Harvard senior Simon Lamar won the 1000 free from the 1st heat, going 9:02.11. In the next heat, his teammate Cole Kuster (9:02.74) touched out Yale’s Konstantinos Zachariadis (9:02.77) and Princeton’s John Ehling (9:02.95).

Princeton sophomore Mitchell Schott won the 200 free handily with 1:33.59, coming to the wall 1.1 seconds ahead of Harvard’s David Greeley (1:34.69) and Ben Littlejohn (1:34.93). Princeton’s Max Kreidl (1:35.34) was 4th. Yale’s top finisher, Christian Lee, placed 10th with 1:38.40.

Gunner Grant and Anthony Rincon gave Harvard a 1-2 sweep in the 100 back, finishing with 46.25 and 46.75, respectively. Princeton took the next two spots with Tyler Hong (46.86) and Yanning Zhang (47.55), while Yale’s Mackey Kacapor Nurkic took 7th place with 48.59.

Yale freshman Charlie Egeland was first to the wall by over a body length in the 100 breast, touching in 52.22. That lowered the Yale program record, which he had just set in November, by a full second. Harvard’s Dylan Rhee was 2nd in 53.94, just beating Princeton’s Kael Mlinek (54.03) and Lucas Strobek (54.21).

Harvard freshman David Schmitt crushed the field in the 200 fly, going a season-best 1:42.17 for the win. Princeton placed 2-3-4-5 with swims from Arthur Balva (1:43.95), Conor McKenna (1:45.66), Nicholas Lim (1:46.02), and Kriedl (1:46.25). Yale’s Zachariadis was the first Bulldog to the wall in 1:48.37.

Marcus Holmquist of Harvard eked out a victory in the 50 free with 19.72 ahead of Yale’s Deniel Nankov (19.72) and Princeton’s Brett Feyerick (19.87).

Princeton swept the podium in the 400 IM with freshman Noah Sech (3:46.67), Hunter Kim (3:51.86), and Maxwell Seidel (3:53.30). Harvard’s top finisher was Dylan Rhee (3:53.57) in 4th place. Yale’s Jed Jones (3:54.78) placed 6th.

Harvard won both relays, with Sonny Wang, David Greeley, Rincon, and Holmquist combining for 1:18.29 in the 200 free relay and Rincon (46.78), Grant (52.60), Schmitt (45.88), and Holmquist (42.76) going 3:08.02 in the 400 medley.