Liam Schluter Breaks Australian Record in S14 400 Free

2017 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS – PARA EVENTS

Editor’s note: Australia’s para-swimmers are competing in multi-class events this weekend. That means that the swimmer who touches first, in the fastest time, is not necessarily the event champion. Instead, results are standardized relative to the athletes’ classes and assigned a point value. Swims with the highest point values win.

15-year old Tiffany Thomas-Kane became the first double-champion of the para-swimming events at the 2017 Australian Championships in Brisbane.

Bookending the 2nd day’s finals session, the men’s and women’s 400 freestyles and 50 breaststrokes were swum on Tuesday, and 3 of the 4 races were won by teenagers.

That included Kane’s second win of the meet, posting a 969-point 43.52 in the 50 breaststroke. The SB6 swimmer was a whopping 211 points ahead of her next-closest competitor, though that competitors is just 12-years old: Jasmine Greenwood, who swam 37.80 for 2nd place with 758 points.

In the men’s version of the race, Blake Cochrane, the lone non-teen winner of the day, won in 35.86 for 808 points in the SB7 category. He was only 3rd in Monday’s 100 breaststroke.

The two best swims of the day came in the 400 freestyles. In the women’s race, Lakeisha Patterson swam a 4:40.70. That just missed her own World Record in the S8 category of 4:40.33 set at last summer’s Paralympic Games.

Kawana Waters’ Liam Schluter also put up a big swim in the men’s 400 free – finishing in 4:16.28 for a 970-point swim in the S14 category. That swim cleared the Record Standard as a new Australian and Oceanic Record in the event.

Brenden Hall took 2nd in 4:14.13 (951 points). He’s the S9 World Record holder in the event.