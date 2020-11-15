Kristian Gkolomeev Lowers 50 Free Greek Record For A Third Time In Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Greek sprinter Kristian Gkolomeev continued his run of momentum early on in the ISL semi-finals for the LA Current, earning a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle as he lowers the national record for the third time this season.

Gkolomeev, 27, blasted his way to a time of 20.80, taking down the mark of 20.89 he set in his last appearance in Match 10. Prior to that swim, the University of Alabama alum had set the mark in 20.97 at Match 5, which was the first time a Greek man had eclipsed the 21-second barrier. Before that? He held the record for three years at 21.02, set in 2017.

The two-time Olympian placed second in the event, with Cali Condor Caeleb Dressel lighting it up for the win in 20.28, the third-fastest swim of all-time and just .04 off of his own world record.

Gkolomeev retains his place as the third-fastest swimmer in the ISL this year, trailing Dressel and Energy Standard’s Florent Manaudou (20.55).

Prior to the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games, Gkolomeev was on an impressive run in the long course version of this event, having won silver at both the 2018 European Championships and 2019 World Championships.