Iron’s Leonardo Santos Sets New South American Record In 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Brazilian Leonardo Santos set his first individual South American Record during the opening day of ISL Semi-Final 2 in Budapest, winning the men’s 200 individual medley in a time of 1:52.06.

Santos, 25, lowers the previous continental and Brazilian National Records of 1:52.16 set by Vini Lanza at the 2018 Jose Finkel Trophy. When Lanza set the record, he broke the old mark of 1:52.30 held by Thiago Pereira.

Santos came into the season with a personal best time of 1:53.38, set when he placed sixth at the 2018 SC World Championships, and lowers it for the second time here in Budapest. He first dipped under it at Match 4, winning the event for his Iron club in 1:52.84.

He also won the event at Match 7 (1:53.19), and was the runner-up in both Match 2 (1:53.72) and Match 9 (1:54.03).

Split Comparison

Relative to Lanza, Santos really made the difference over the middle 100 (1:00.47 to 1:01.40), while the same can be said when looking at his previous best from Match 4. Lanza, a two-time NCAA ‘A’ finalist in the 200 IM with Indiana, makes it close with his blistering 26.19 freestyle split.

Lanza, 2018 Santos, 2020 Match 4 Santos, 2020 Semi 2 24.49 24.26 24.24 27.83 (52.42) 27.86 (52.12) 27.43 (51.67) 33.57 (1:25.97) 33.25 (1:25.37) 33.04 (1:24.71) 26.19 (1:52.16) 27.47 (1:52.84) 27.35 (1:52.06)

Lanza, who competes for the London Roar, has only raced the event once this season, going 1:53.70 in Match 10.

In the race itself, Santos led from the get-go, finishing a full second clear of runner-up Andrew Seliskar, and now ranks second in the ISL this season behind only London’s Duncan Scott, who clocked 1:51.66 in Semi-Final 1.

While this was Santos’ first individual South American and Brazilian Record, he does have a world record to his name, as he swam the third leg on Brazil’s 4×200 free relay at the 2018 World Championships that recorded the fastest time in history (6:46.81).

The Rio native was also a semi-finalist at the 2019 LC World Championships, placing 14 in the 200 IM, and won a pair of medals in both medley events at the 2019 Pan American Games.