Kolesnikov Cranks Out 22.57 Russian Record In 50 Back Semi

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Live results

The 2021 European Short Course Championships has already seen multiple national records bite the dust, with the men’s 50m backstroke as no exception.

Roaring to the wall in a time of 22.57 to capture the top seed of the semi-final, Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov posted the fastest time of his career. He’ll be flanked tomorrow night by Italy’s Michele Lamberti and Greece’s Apostolos Christou, both of whom nailed national records of their own in respective efforts of 22.79 and 22.87.

Entering this meet, versatile Kolesnikov’s lifetime best in this men’s SCM 50 back rested at the 22.64 he produced in the early rounds of this same meet 2 years ago. That was the time which represented the Championship Record, so K2 overtook his own mark in that regard as well with his this evening’s performance.

Additionally, Kolesnikov sliced .01 off of the former Russian record of 22.58 held by Olympic teammate Evgeny Rylov, who is not competing here.

History-wise, Kolesnikov now becomes the 4th fastest performer all-time in this event.

All-Time Men’s SCM 50 Backstroke Performers: