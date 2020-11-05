King and Atkinson Go Head-To-Head In 50 Breast: ISL Match 8 Day 1 Entries

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

Start Lists

Lanes

Lane 1/2: New York Breakers

Lane 3/4: London Roar

Lane 5/6: Cali Condors

Lane 7/8: Toyko Frog Kings

In the ISL’s first-ever doubleheader day, Match 8 is set to get underway following day 1 of Match 7 this morning. Match 8 will feature 2 Season 2 powerhouses in the form of the London Roar and Cali Condors, along with newly founded Tokyo Frog Kings and returning New York Breakers. As the regular season comes to a close, every meet is an essential step for teams to secure their spot in the post-season match-ups.

A key race to watch on day 1 of the meet will be the women’s 50 breaststroke. In the first year of the ISL and thus far in season 2, Alia Atkinson and Lilly King have yet to face off in the event and are both undefeated. So far this year, both of them have claimed two victories in the 50 breast; King winning Matches 1 and 4, with Atkinson winning Matches 2 and 5. The fastest time yet has been from King, swimming a 28.86 in Match 1. As the two face off today, one of them will lose their status as undefeated in what’s bound to be a fast race.

Another big breaststroke today will be the men’s 200 breaststroke. Tokyo will have a strong showing in the event, with Shomo Sato and Yasuhiro Koseki. The two have performed fairly well for the Frog Kings in their first two meets but will face strong competition today in the form of London’s Kirill Prigoda and Cali’s Will Licon. Adding other strong contenders such as Marco Koch, Nic Fink, and Kevin Cordes to the mix means that we are in for a competitive race this morning.

Another fun race today will be the men’s 50 free wherein Caeleb Dressel and Vlad Morozov will get their first chance to face each other this season. Dressel and Morozov each have one individual 50 freestyle win in the bank; Dressel winning Match 4 for Cali and Morozov winning Match 3 for the Frog Kings. So far this season, Dressel has been a bit quicker in the race, swimming a 20.69 but Morozov is not far behind with a 20.98.

