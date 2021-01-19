Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith Breaks Down the Approach That Led to Lifetime Best 200 IM (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

  • PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09
  1. Kieran Smith, UN-FL, 1:59.38
  2. Will Licon, TXLA, 2:01.20
  3. Jay Litherland, DYNA, 2:01.89

It was a fitting end to the meet for Kieran Smith, who picks up his third win in as many days with a new personal best time of 1:59.38 in the 200 IM. That showing lowers his previous PB of 1:59.56, set way back at the 2017 World Juniors, and ranks him 13th in the world this season.

Known for his freestyle prowess, the 20-year-old distanced himself from the field on back, splitting 29.97, before closing strong with splits of 34.83 and 28.92 on breast and free.

The top breast leg in the field went to Will Licon, who moved up from sixth at the 100 to second at the 150 in 33.85, ultimately finishing as the runner-up in 2:01.20. That time ranks him sixth this season among Americans.

Jay Litherland had the second-fastest free split in 29.00 to take third in 2:01.89, followed closely by Andrew Seliskar (2:02.39) and Carson Foster (2:02.99).

0
