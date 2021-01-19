Daily Swim Coach Workout #342

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: Canada
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
200 Free fins [k stic]
200 free [head paddle]
8x 50 k on 60 (IMO /2, 1 3rd 1 5th)
3x pull w buoy
25 fly
50 bk
75 br
100 Fr on 4:00
8x 50 sw (fins) on 60 (IMO /2, 20m @ 5th)
200 Fastest k
100 ez fr
2x (Free, pull w buoy until you don’t make goal times (in note) then swim)j
50 on 60
100 on 1:20
150 on 2:20
200 on 3:00
250 on 3:40
300 on 4:20
350 on 5:00
400 on 5:40
100 EZ BK on 2:00
300 bk w fins EZ
Coach Notes
Many intensities are defined by gears. 1st = recovery…5th = All out. I find describing speeds by gears allows swimmers to understand that no matter how fast they are going to swim they need to be in control on the mechanics (gears)
Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)
