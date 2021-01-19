Daily Swim Coach Workout #342

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

200 Free fins [k stic]

200 free [head paddle]

8x 50 k on 60 (IMO /2, 1 3rd 1 5th)

3x pull w buoy

25 fly

50 bk

75 br

100 Fr on 4:00

8x 50 sw (fins) on 60 (IMO /2, 20m @ 5th)

200 Fastest k

100 ez fr

2x (Free, pull w buoy until you don’t make goal times (in note) then swim)j

50 on 60

100 on 1:20

150 on 2:20

200 on 3:00

250 on 3:40

300 on 4:20

350 on 5:00

400 on 5:40

100 EZ BK on 2:00



300 bk w fins EZ

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Many intensities are defined by gears. 1st = recovery…5th = All out. I find describing speeds by gears allows swimmers to understand that no matter how fast they are going to swim they need to be in control on the mechanics (gears)



Scott Faithfull

Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB) Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.