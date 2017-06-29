Kevin Cordes Down U.S. Open Record with 26.8 in 50 Breast Prelims

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On day 3 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Olympic breaststroker Kevin Cordes kept riding his momentum from his 200 breast performance. On Thursday morning, Cordes took down the U.S. Open Record and Championship Record in the 50 breast, leading prelims with a quick 26.89. That knocked almost a quarter of a second off the former mark, which stood as a 27.10 done by Brendan McHugh at 2014 Nationals.

Cordes’ time makes him the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this year behind only Great Britain’s Adam Peaty (26.48) and Brazil’s Joao Gomes (26.83). It was also just a tenth shy of the American Record, which stands as a 26.76 from the semi-finals of Cordes’ medal-winning performance at the 2015 World Championships.

Tonight, Cordes will be up against a stacked field that includes Texas-based breaststroke ace Andrew Wilson (27.29) and fellow Olympic breaststroker Cody Miller (27.39). He’ll also battle with Nic Fink (27.41), who took 2nd in last night’s 200 breast final, and Olympic Trials 100 breast finalist Michael Andrew (27.45).

