Katinka Hosszu Shatters Infamous Ye Shiwen 400 IM WR

2016 RIO OLYMPIC GAMES

After a 4:28.58 in prelims, the second-fastest 400 meter IM in history, Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu has obliterated the World Record in Saturday evening’s finals. The swim is Hosszu’s first career Olympic medal.

Hosszu at one point was over 5 seconds ahead of the World Record pace, and while the infamous Ye Shiwen closing pace was still three seconds better than Hosszu closed, the Hungarian still finished in 4:26.36 – breaking the World Record by more than two seconds. The old mark was a 4:28.43 done by Ye at the 2012 Olympics. This marks 4 out of the last 5 Olympics in which this World Record has been broken.

Hosszu stayed calm on the butterfly, as she does in this race, but from there on this race was between her and the World Record line, and the World Record line didn’t have a chance. Breaking a World Record by 2 seconds is almost unheard-of in the modern era, on the level of Katie Ledecky in the distance freestyles.

Comparative Splits:

Ye 1:02.19, Hosszu (AM) 1:01.28, Hosszu (PM) 1:00.91

Ye 1:09.54, Hosszu (AM) 1:08.08, Hosszu (PM) 1:07.48

Ye 1:18.02, Hosszu (AM) 1:17.14, Hosszu (PM) 1:16.11

Ye 58.68, Hosszu (AM) 1:02.07, Hosszu (PM) 1:01.86

Hosszu versus the Record:

1:00.91 – 1.28 under

2:08.39 – 3.34 under

3:24.50 – 5.25 under

4:26.36 – 2.07 under

This marks the second swimming World Record of the 2016 Olympic Games. As Ye’s swim was also the old Olympic Record, Hosszu got that as well, plus breaking her own Hungarian and European Records from prelims.