2016 Rio Olympic Games

Cate Campbell missing the podium in both the women’s 50 and 100 freestyle events was one of the biggest surprises of the Olympic Games.

Serbia, the bronze medalist in each of the last two Olympic Games and winner of the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, beat defending Olympic champions, Croatia, 11-7 for the gold medal in Rio.

The United States became the first women’s team to win back-to-back gold medals in Olympic water polo history.

Serbia Holds Off Italy to Earn Spot in Men’s Water Polo Final Serbia held off a last-quarter surge from a strong Italian squad to advance to the gold medal match in the 2016 Olympic Games men’s water polo tournament.

Scoring the 2016 Olympic Games: Americans Dominated On Both Sides Scoring the 2016 Olympic Games as if it were an NCAA Championship meet, the Americans blew away the competition amassing nearly 1000 total points.

Complete Rio Results Book Now Available The full, compiled list of Rio results is now available.

Was There a Problem with the Rio Pool? Barry Revzin shares with us how he feels there may be a problem with the Rio pool.

Italian Women Will Play for Water Polo Gold after Eliminating Russia Italy remained undefeated with a 12-9 win over the Russian Federation in the semifinals of the women’s water polo tournament on Wednesday. They will contest the gold medal match on Friday against the winner of the USA-Hungary semifinal.

USA Women to Defend Water Polo Gold Medal After Beating Hungary The U.S. defeated Hungary and will contest the gold medal final against Italy on Friday.

Italian Men Take Down Greece; Move to Semis of Men’s Water Polo Italy will join Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro in the semifinals of the men’s water polo tournament, after defeating Greece in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Rio.

Serbia Moves On to Men’s Water Polo Semis With Win over Spain Serbia moved on to the semifinals in the men’s water polo tournament with a 10-7 win over Spain on Tuesday.

Brazil Out of Medal Contention in Men’s Water Polo After Loss to Croatia The home team’s fairy-tale ride through the Olympic men’s water polo tournament came to an end on Tuesday when Croatia overpowered Brazil, 10-6.

Montenegro Men Advance to Water Polo Semis; Beat Hungary on Penalty Shots Montenegro beat Hungary 9-9 (4-2) to advance to the semifinals of the men’s water polo tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Weertman Completes Dutch Sweep, Wins Wild Men’s 10 KM Marathon Event Ferry Weertman swam a tactically perfect race to claim gold in the men’s 10 KM Marathon swimming event in Rio.

Russia Women’s Water Polo Advances to Semis with 12-10 Win Over Spain The Russian Federation women’s water polo team advanced to the semifinals with a 12-10 win over Spain on Monday.