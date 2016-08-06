Previews & Recaps
WATCH: All Race Videos From the Rio 2016 Olympics
Top 5 Upsets of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games
Top 5 Upsets of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games
Cate Campbell missing the podium in both the women’s 50 and 100 freestyle events was one of the biggest surprises of the Olympic Games.
Rio Olympic Test Event Showed Same Pool Bias (2.0)
Barry Revzin goes even more in depth on the Rio pool, sharing his data.
Serbia Men’s Water Polo Downs Croatia, 11-7, for Olympic Gold
Serbia, the bronze medalist in each of the last two Olympic Games and winner of the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, beat defending Olympic champions, Croatia, 11-7 for the gold medal in Rio.
USA Women’s Water Polo Wins 2nd Consecutive Olympic Gold
The United States became the first women’s team to win back-to-back gold medals in Olympic water polo history.
Serbia Holds Off Italy to Earn Spot in Men’s Water Polo Final
Serbia held off a last-quarter surge from a strong Italian squad to advance to the gold medal match in the 2016 Olympic Games men’s water polo tournament.
Scoring the 2016 Olympic Games: Americans Dominated On Both Sides
Scoring the 2016 Olympic Games as if it were an NCAA Championship meet, the Americans blew away the competition amassing nearly 1000 total points.
Complete Rio Results Book Now Available
The full, compiled list of Rio results is now available.
Was There a Problem with the Rio Pool?
Barry Revzin shares with us how he feels there may be a problem with the Rio pool.
Italian Women Will Play for Water Polo Gold after Eliminating Russia
Italy remained undefeated with a 12-9 win over the Russian Federation in the semifinals of the women’s water polo tournament on Wednesday. They will contest the gold medal match on Friday against the winner of the USA-Hungary semifinal.
USA Women to Defend Water Polo Gold Medal After Beating Hungary
The U.S. defeated Hungary and will contest the gold medal final against Italy on Friday.
Italian Men Take Down Greece; Move to Semis of Men’s Water Polo
Italy will join Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro in the semifinals of the men’s water polo tournament, after defeating Greece in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Rio.
Serbia Moves On to Men’s Water Polo Semis With Win over Spain
Serbia moved on to the semifinals in the men’s water polo tournament with a 10-7 win over Spain on Tuesday.
Brazil Out of Medal Contention in Men’s Water Polo After Loss to Croatia
The home team’s fairy-tale ride through the Olympic men’s water polo tournament came to an end on Tuesday when Croatia overpowered Brazil, 10-6.
Montenegro Men Advance to Water Polo Semis; Beat Hungary on Penalty Shots
Montenegro beat Hungary 9-9 (4-2) to advance to the semifinals of the men’s water polo tournament in Rio de Janeiro.
Most Dominant Swims of the 2016 Olympic Games Days 7 and 8
Daily Dominance is the best way to describe the swimming competition in Rio.
Weertman Completes Dutch Sweep, Wins Wild Men’s 10 KM Marathon Event
Ferry Weertman swam a tactically perfect race to claim gold in the men’s 10 KM Marathon swimming event in Rio.
Italy Moves to Semis of Women’s Water Polo with 12-7 Win Over China
China fell to Italy in the quarterfinals of the women’s water polo tournament in Rio on Monday.
Russia Women’s Water Polo Advances to Semis with 12-10 Win Over Spain
The Russian Federation women’s water polo team advanced to the semifinals with a 12-10 win over Spain on Monday.
Hungary Women’s Water Polo Beats Australia on Penalty Shots
Hungary edged Australia in a nail-biter in their quarterfinal game in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, and will face the United States in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Watch: Adrian, Dwyer, & Gabby Douglas in a New Type of Competition
Watch Nathan Adrian, Conor Dwyer, and Gabby Douglas play a hilarious late night game on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Olympic Water Polo – Best of Coaches Reactions
Watch the best coaches reaction from the 2016 Olympic Water Polo tournament.
Caeleb Dressel Returns to Clay HS to Speak About Rio Olympics (VIDEO)
Clay High School, where Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel went before making the jump to the University of Florida, posted a video…
Rio Olympics from an Athlete’s Perspective with Calvyn Justus (Video)
Take a front row seat as the South African Olympic team’s resident Youtuber Calvyn Justus brings us along on his Rio Olympic experience.
VIDEO: Lochte, Feigen, Conger, Bentz On Security Cam Footage From Rio
The above video is courtesy of ABC News. From our full report here: An Associated Press report says Jack Conger…
CzechWatch Is The Hottest New Version Of Baywatch (Video)
Let the Czech swimmers help you get over your post-Olympic swimming blues.
Chalmers’ Grandparents Reaction to His Win in Rio is Pure Gold
Watch as Australian Kyle Chalmers grandparents witness him win gold in Rio…
Watch: Phelps, Schooling, Cseh, Le Clos 100 Fly Press Conference
Not only was the textile record finally broken, but a new age of the 100m butterfly has been ushered in on the hands of Schooling.
Bem-Vindo to the Olympics Street Art Boulevard
Bem-Vindo, Welcome, to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games’ “Street Art Boulevard.” This project is a Bohemian paradise that includes a…
French Portrait Series: Aurélie Muller (Video)
Meet open water swimmer Aurélie Muller in this video produced by the French Federation to introduce the members of its 2016 Olympic team.
Watch: Baker, King, Vollmer, & Manuel 4 x 100 Medley Gold (Race Video)
Watch the American women win the 1,000th Summer Olympics gold medal for Team USA.
See Phelps’ Entire 200 IM Gold… From the Underwater Cam
See Phelps' Entire 200 IM Gold… From the Underwater Cam
Katie Ledecky’s World Record 800 Freestyle Gold (Race Video)
Watch Katie Ledecky’s world record shattering swim in the 800 freestyle.
WATCH: Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak Tie – From Underwater
WATCH: Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak Tie – From Underwater
WATCH Joseph Schooling Tip Phelps for Singapore’s First-Ever Gold
WATCH Joseph Schooling Tip Phelps for Singapore's First-Ever Gold
Maya DiRado ‘Lezaks’ Katinka Hosszu for 200 Back Gold (Race Video)
Watch Maya DiRado close on Katinka Hosszu for an at-the-touch victory in the 200 back.
Watch: Schooling Defeats Phelps-le Clos-Cseh Silver Tie Trio 100 Fly
Watch Joseph Schooling pull of a huge upset over triple silver medalists Michael Phelps, Chad le Clos, and Laszlo Cseh.
Watch: Ryan Lochte Post 200 IM Full Press Conference
Lochte ended up fifth in 1:57.47, falling just about half a second back of a podium finish.
Watch: Team Canada Swimmers React To Penny Oleksiak Winning Gold
Oleksiak tied for the gold medal, winning her fourth medal of the Games and the first by a Canadian swimmer in 24 years. It’s also Canada’s first here in Rio.
Watch: Men’s 200 Backstroke medalists FULL Press Conference
Hear what the 3 medalists in the men’s 200 Backstroke have to say about their races in Rio
Katie Ledecky Wins U.S. Olympic Committee Female Athlete of the Year
Katie Ledecky earned the top honors tonight as the US Olympic Committee’s Female Athlete of the Olympic Games.
IOC Says No Further Sanctions Coming Against Ryan Lochte
The International Olympic Committee has said that the sanctions against the group of 4 American swimmers is “adequate.”
Instagram Gallery: Rio 2016 Swimmers Get Their #OlympicInk
See any more #olympicink from swimmers on social media? Throw a link in the comments, and we’ll add it to the gallery.
3 FINA Doping Control Board Members Resign to Protest Russian Decision
Three of the eight members of FINA’s Doping Control Review Board (DCRB), including Chairman Dr. Andrew Pipe, have resigned, reportedly in…
What Joseph Schooling Did on His Summer Vacation
If for a class at the University of Texas this Fall, Joseph Schooling had been assigned to write an essay, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation?,” the letter might read something like this.
Cody Miller Honored with Ceremonial Keys to Vegas
Las Vegas swimmer and Gold medal winner Cody Miller received ceremonial keys to the Las Vegas Strip after returning home from…
Olympics NCAA Wrap Part II: 9 of top 10 Teams Earned Medals
Rising California senior Ryan Murphy was the only NCAA swimmer who competed in the 15-16 season to earn two individual gold medals in Rio.
Banned Russian Olympians Set To Be Rewarded
In a ceremony late last week in the Kremlin, the Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Sports Ministry detailed the rewards program for both its competing and non-competing Olympic athletes.
Seven Athletes in Total Tested Positive in Rio
The final athlete disqualified for a positive test during the Rio Olympic Games is Mongolian weightlifter Chagnaadorj Usukhbayar.
Marsh On Lochte Rio Incident: “I Don’t Think The End Is Finished Yet”
Says Coach David Marsh of Ryan Lochte, “He could have avoided a lot of the problems had he just done the right thing right away. I know he feels terrible about it, and I feel for him. Unfortunately I don’t think the end is finished yet.”
Ryan Lochte Summoned To Testify For Brazilian Justice Department
Ryan Lochte will be summoned to give testimony in front of the Brazilian Justice Department, according to a report from Fox News.
Kyle Chalmers Latest Australian Hospitalized Before Leaving Rio
It’s been rough sledding for the Australian Olympic swim team: after a somewhat-disappointing Olympic meet, Cate Campbell announced a hernia surgery, Bronte Barratt and Madison Wilson were hospitalized for pneumonia and now 100 free gold medalist Kyle Chalmers has also been hospitalized.
Jimmy Feigen Last of the 4 Gas Station Swimmers to Release Statement
Jimmy Feigen has released a statement about both the incident at the gas station and the legal proceedings in Brazil before he was allowed to leave the country.
Storied Coach Michael Bohl Reacts To Post-Rio Aussie Criticism
Current St. Peters Western Head Coach, Michael Bohl, responds to criticism concerning Australia’s swimming performance at the 2016 Olympic Games.
Simone Manuel and Lia Neal’s “One Lit Team” USA Music Video
Simone Manuel and Lia Neal can add swimming filmmakers to their already-packed resumes.
Cate Campbell To Undergo Hernia Surgery Upon Return From Rio
World record-holder Cate Campbell swam through a hernia at the Rio Olympics and will require surgery when she returns to Australia, according to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald.
Madi Wilson and Bronte Barratt Hospitalized in Rio for Illness
Aussie Olympic medalists Madi Wilson (pictured) and Bronte Barratt were both hospitalized in Rio today for separate illnesses. Wilson suffered abdominal pain, while Barratt has contracted pneumonia.
Michael Phelps Most Mentioned Athlete on Twitter at the Olympics
Many fans took to Twitter this Olympics, tweeting about the excitement, emotional ups and downs, upsets, and scandals that came along with it all. Below is a summary of the 2016 Olympics through Twitter data.
Additional Sponsors Part Ways With Ryan Lochte
Ryan Lochte is experiencing some major brand fall-out after the Rio ‘robbery’ debacle.
Australia Looks Inward To Dissect Worst Olympic Outing Since 1992
Despite being pegged to earn a top 5 finish among nations in Rio by its national Sports Commission, Australian athletes nabbed just 29 medals to finish 10th in the overall standings.