Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Grimes Breaks Elizabeth Beisel’s 15-16 NAG In 400 IM At World Championships

Comments: 2

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the women’s 400 IM final at the 2022 FINA World Championships, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh made headlines by winning in a world junior record time of 4:32.04.  However, silver medalist Katie Grimes also broke a record of her own. The 16-year-old clocked a time of 4:32.67, taking down Elizabeth Beisel‘s 15-16 U.S. Girls’ National Age Group Record time of 4:32.87 from the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Girls’ 400 IM, U.S. 15-16 Age Group Rankings:

  1. Katie Grimes — 4:32.67 (2022)
  2. Elizabeth Beisel — 4:32.87 (2008)
  3. Katie Hoff — 4:36.07 (2005)
  4. Janet Evans — 4:38.58 (1988)
  5. Ella Eastin — 4:38.97 (2013)

Compared to Beisel, Grimes is much stronger on fly and free—especially on fly when she took out her race in almost under a minute. In fact, Grimes being nearly four seconds faster than Beisel in her butterfly leg was what gave her the edge to break this record. However, Beisel had a slight advantage over Grimes on backstroke and a significant advantage on breaststroke.

Splits Comparison, Katie Grimes vs. Elizabeth Beisel:

Katie Grimes, 2022 World Championships (current 15-16 NAG) Elizabeth Beisel, 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials (former 15-16 NAG)
Fly 1:00.22 1:04.11
Back 1:09.08 1:08.55
Breast 1:22.48 1:17.79
Free 1:00.09 1:02.42
Total 4:32.67 4:32.87

Beisel went on to become a 2011 World Champion and 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM, and ended up lowering her best time to 4:31.27. If Grimes continues to improve, she could be on a similar, or even better trajectory than Beisel. As the Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer does not turn 17 until January 8, 2006, she will have over half a year to drop more time and reset this NAG.

Grimes was previously ranked #3 in the 15-16 U.S. girls’ rankings for the 400 IM with her time of 4:36.17 from the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
flyguy4910
18 seconds ago

Is that fast?

0
0
Reply
cynthia curran
15 minutes ago

Not surprise unless that Kayla Han from the LA/OC area come up I see Grimes being the star of the 400 IM.

1
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Yanyan is from Madison, New Jersey and spent the majority of her life there. Although she wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!