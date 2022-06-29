Katie Grimes Breaks Elizabeth Beisel’s 15-16 NAG In 400 IM At World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the women’s 400 IM final at the 2022 FINA World Championships, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh made headlines by winning in a world junior record time of 4:32.04. However, silver medalist Katie Grimes also broke a record of her own. The 16-year-old clocked a time of 4:32.67, taking down Elizabeth Beisel‘s 15-16 U.S. Girls’ National Age Group Record time of 4:32.87 from the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Girls’ 400 IM, U.S. 15-16 Age Group Rankings:

Katie Grimes — 4:32.67 (2022) Elizabeth Beisel — 4:32.87 (2008) Katie Hoff — 4:36.07 (2005) Janet Evans — 4:38.58 (1988) Ella Eastin — 4:38.97 (2013)

Compared to Beisel, Grimes is much stronger on fly and free—especially on fly when she took out her race in almost under a minute. In fact, Grimes being nearly four seconds faster than Beisel in her butterfly leg was what gave her the edge to break this record. However, Beisel had a slight advantage over Grimes on backstroke and a significant advantage on breaststroke.

Splits Comparison, Katie Grimes vs. Elizabeth Beisel:

Katie Grimes, 2022 World Championships (current 15-16 NAG) Elizabeth Beisel, 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials (former 15-16 NAG) Fly 1:00.22 1:04.11 Back 1:09.08 1:08.55 Breast 1:22.48 1:17.79 Free 1:00.09 1:02.42 Total 4:32.67 4:32.87

Beisel went on to become a 2011 World Champion and 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM, and ended up lowering her best time to 4:31.27. If Grimes continues to improve, she could be on a similar, or even better trajectory than Beisel. As the Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer does not turn 17 until January 8, 2006, she will have over half a year to drop more time and reset this NAG.

Grimes was previously ranked #3 in the 15-16 U.S. girls’ rankings for the 400 IM with her time of 4:36.17 from the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials.