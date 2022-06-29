Dressel, Ledecky, Snyder, And Long Nominated For 2022 ESPY Awards

The full list of nominees for the 2022 ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) has been released, with swimmers being nominated for five different awards. These accolades are presented by TV network ABC every year to recognize individual athletes and sports teams for their achievements from the past year.

Ten-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky headlines this list taking two nominations, having been nominated for the “Best Athlete—Women’s Sports”and “Best Olympian—Women’s Sports” awards.

In the running for the Best Women’s Athlete award, Ledecky will be up against 2020 Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Suni Lee, WNBA All-star Candace Parker, and multisport summer and winter Paralympic gold medalist Oksana Masters. Nominees for the Best Women’s Olympic athlete include Ledecky, Lee, Masters, and 11-time Olympic medalist track star Allyson Felix.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, Ledecky won gold in the 800 and 1500 free and silver in the 400 free and 4×200 free relay. Her six individual Olympic titles are the most out of any female swimmer.

More recently, at the 2022 FINA World Championships, Ledecky took home gold in the 400, 800, and 1500 free, as well as the 4×200 free relay. She won her 21st and 22nd World Championships medals at that competition, passing Natalie Coughlin as the most decorated female swimmer in the meet’s history, and becoming the third-most decorated swimmer overall.

Ledecky has been nominated for ESPY awards in the past, being named as a finalist for the 2016 and 2017 Best Women’s Athlete and the 2018 Best College Athlete awards. However, she has yet to win an ESPY.

Caeleb Dressel was another swimmer nominated for an ESPY, being in contention for the “Best Olympian—Men’s Sports” award. He will be competing against 2022 Olympic figure skating singles champion Nathan Chen, track and field Paralympic champion Nick Mayhugh, and Paralympic sled hockey champion Declan Farmer.

Dressel was the most decorated athlete of the 2020 Olympic Games, winning gold medals in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay. He broke world records in both the 100 fly and the 4×100 medley relay at that meet.

Other swimmers in the conversation for ESPY awards include paratriathlon athlete Brad Snyder and 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long, who were nominated for the men’s and women’s editions of the “Best Athlete With A Disability” awards respectively. Long previously won the Best Female Athlete With A Disability award twice.

Winners for ESPY awards are decided entirely by fan voting, and will be announced on July 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM Central Time on ABC Network. To vote for your favorite swimmers, check out the links below:

Other swimmers who have won ESPYs in the past include Michael Phelps, Missy Franklin, Dara Torres, Erin Popovich, Mallory Weggemann, and the U.S. Men’s 400 free relay from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.