Summer McIntosh Makes History Again With 400 IM Gold, “World Junior Record”

15-year old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh made history again on Saturday with a 3:32.04 to win the women’s 400 IM at the World Championships in Budapest.
While not her best time, it will officially go down as the World Junior Record, with FINA not recognizing her Canadian Record of 4:29.12 from March (nor Ye Shiwen’s 2012 4:28.43, done before FINA recognized World Junior Records).
Formally, that swim by McIntosh breaks her own record of 4:34.86 from the 2022 Canadian Trials, which FINA has recognized as the World Junior Record. That swim came after her 4:29, which seems to confirm that the 4:29 won’t count.
Regardless of that complex dissonance, McIntosh made history in another way: she became the first Canadian woman ever to win that event at the World Championships in 19 tries. Canada has medaled, though, in three of the last four editions: Emily Overholt won bronze in 2015 and Syndey Pickrem won bronze in 2017.
Even at such a young age, McIntosh has made history in more ways than one at this meet.
- She became Canada’s first swimmer, male or female, to win a medal of any color when she won the 200 fly (in a new World Junior Record)
- Her four medals in the meet ties her for the most medals won by a Canadian swimmer in a single edition of the LCM World Championships
- She becomes the first Canadian swimmer, male or female, to win two individual World Championship gold medals in the same edition of the LCM World Championships.
- She ties Victor Davis as the second-most individual gold medals won by a Canadian swimmer across all LCM World Championships (Kylie Masse’s win in the 50 back was her 3rd individual gold medal all-time).
- Her 400 free silver medal made her the first Canadian woman to ever medal in that event at the LCM World Championships.
- At 15, she became Canada’s youngest-ever World Champion in swimming when she won the 200 fly. Victor Davis was the previous youngest – he was 18 when he won the 200 breaststroke in 1982.