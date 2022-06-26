Summer McIntosh Makes History Again With 400 IM Gold, “World Junior Record”

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

15-year old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh made history again on Saturday with a 3:32.04 to win the women’s 400 IM at the World Championships in Budapest.

While not her best time, it will officially go down as the World Junior Record, with FINA not recognizing her Canadian Record of 4:29.12 from March (nor Ye Shiwen’s 2012 4:28.43, done before FINA recognized World Junior Records).

Formally, that swim by McIntosh breaks her own record of 4:34.86 from the 2022 Canadian Trials, which FINA has recognized as the World Junior Record. That swim came after her 4:29, which seems to confirm that the 4:29 won’t count.

Regardless of that complex dissonance, McIntosh made history in another way: she became the first Canadian woman ever to win that event at the World Championships in 19 tries. Canada has medaled, though, in three of the last four editions: Emily Overholt won bronze in 2015 and Syndey Pickrem won bronze in 2017.

Even at such a young age, McIntosh has made history in more ways than one at this meet.