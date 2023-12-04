Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Explains Why She is Choosing to Attend the Doha 2024 World Championships

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

While many USA athletes opted out of the 2024 World Champs in Doha, Virginia teammates Kate Douglass and Claire Curzan both said yes to the February racing opportunity. While Douglass and Curzan will be half way around the world, many of their college training mates will be preparing for the ACC Conference championships, so it makes sense that the non-college athletes would want to pursue a bigger racing opportunity as well.

For Douglass, this means competing in prelims, semi-finals, and finals of 50/100 free, 200 IM, 200 Breast, and 50 fly. Douglass wasn’t positive on the topic of relays but didn’t seem optimistic that the USA women would be fielding them. If the USA, who only have a total of 5 women on the team, were to swim women’s relays, that would probably mean many more swims for Douglass’ already heavy event schedule.

