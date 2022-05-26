Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kamminga Would Rather Race Adam Peaty Head On Then Win World Title Without Him

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands nabbed the men’s 200m breast victory here in a time much quicker than Monaco.

Just days ago the 26-year-old national record holder put up a time of 2:10.91 at the first stop while he was 2:08.65 here to beat out a pair of Japanese swimmers.

Racing on the Mare Nostrum Tour for the first time in 3 years, the Japanese squad brought many members who will be representing the nation next month in Budapest. Two of those swimmers are Yu Hanaguruma and Ryuya Mura, who finished with the silver and bronze, respectively here.

