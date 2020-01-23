Juniors Champ Dobler Sets Lifetime Best 100 FR, Wins 4 Races at Washington Open

GEORGIA TECH VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Jan. 16-19, 2020

Federal Way, Washington

Short Course Yards

Junior National Champion Kaitlyn Dobler, a USC commit, won 4 events as one of the top performers at the 2020 Washington Open in Federal Way last weekend. Dobler was within hundredths of her 50 free best, winning that race in 22.27. She swept the breaststrokes with a 1:00.43 in the 100 and 2:12.67 in the 200, and also won the 100 fly in 54.14. In her final race, the 100 free, she took a close 2nd to fellow Juniors Champion Amy Tang (48.59), but her 48.69 was a new lifetime best.

Luke Hobson impressed on the men’s side with 6 event wins. He went lifetime bests in the 50 free (2nd place, 20.51), 200 free (1:36.11), and 1000 free, dropping over 10 seconds in the 1000 with a 9:02.36. He was also near his best in the 100 free, just a few tenths shy of the mark as he won in 44.86.

Hobson went lifetime beset in 4 out of 5 of his freestyle events and won 4 of his freestyle events. In the 1650 free, he dropped nearly 20 seconds to win it in 15:20.29. He broke 2:00 in the 200 back for the first time, blowing away his former best, a 2:01 from 2018, with a 1:45.22 to win the final. His 1:48.37 to win the 200 fly was also a best.

Neil Franka also picked up a handful of wins and best times. On day 2, he won a double, posting a 1:47.61 in the 200 IM and a lifetime best 20.40 in the 50 free. He also won the 100 fly in 47.63, a tenth shy of his best. His 44.12 leadoff in the 400 free relay gave him another best time.