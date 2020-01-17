Judge Orders Closure of Rio Olympic Park Due To Safety Concerns

A Brazilian Judge has ordered the closure of the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, citing safety concerns as the reason behind the decision. The park, which includes the aquatics complex, velodrome, tennis courts as well as other sporting arenas, has been used for concerts and other events since the games concluded.

Located in the Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood, many of the buildings in the park have been poorly maintained and been allowed to fall into disrepair. Judge Eugenio Araujo has ruled that until local authorities can certify the buildings are safe for use, they are to be shut down. The aquatics complex itself was a temporary build which was dismantled after the Olympics finished and used to construct two other pools.

The aquatics complex played host to the world’s elite swimmers and divers in August 2016. The diving pool memorably turned green during the first few days of competition, and later had to be drained and re-filled. According to local media, the Brazilian Government are said to be planning an appeal against the decision.