PSS Knoxville: Erika Brown Drops 2 FR, Erica Sullivan Scratches 2 FR/4 IM

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

After placing 12th in the 200 free (2:00.29), Tennessee senior Erika Brown has decided to drop the event and focus on the 100 fly. During prelims, Brown posted the 6th-fastest time of the morning at 59.50. The women’s 100 fly will be led by Amanda Kendall, whose top time of 58.07 ranks 7th in the world.

Scratching both the 200 free and 400 IM is Sandpipers of Nevada distance star Erica Sullivan. During the 200 free, Sullivan posted a 2:02.93, which was only good enough to make the D-final. She also scratched the 400 IM, where her 4:52.71 time placed 11th.

All Top 16/Notable Scratches- Friday Finals

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

No Scratches

Men’s 100 Breast

No Scratches

Women’s 100 Fly

No Scratches

Men’s 100 Fly

No Scratches

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM