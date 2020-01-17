PSS Knoxville: Erika Brown Drops 2 FR, Erica Sullivan Scratches 2 FR/4 IM

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Friday Finals Heat Sheet
After placing 12th in the 200 free (2:00.29), Tennessee senior Erika Brown has decided to drop the event and focus on the 100 fly. During prelims, Brown posted the 6th-fastest time of the morning at 59.50. The women’s 100 fly will be led by Amanda Kendall, whose top time of 58.07 ranks 7th in the world.
Scratching both the 200 free and 400 IM is Sandpipers of Nevada distance star Erica Sullivan. During the 200 free, Sullivan posted a 2:02.93, which was only good enough to make the D-final. She also scratched the 400 IM, where her 4:52.71 time placed 11th.
All Top 16/Notable Scratches- Friday Finals
Women’s 200 Free
- #12 Erika Brown, #19 Margo Geer, #27 Erica Sullivan
Men’s 200 Free
Women’s 100 Breast
- No Scratches
Men’s 100 Breast
- No Scratches
Women’s 100 Fly
- No Scratches
Men’s 100 Fly
- No Scratches
Women’s 400 IM
- #6 Helena Rosendahl Bach, #8 Bella Sims, #11 Erica Sullivan
Men’s 400 IM
- No Scratches
