Jordan Sloan Notches 2 Irish National Records In As Many Days

European Short Course Championships 2017

With just one and a half days of the 2017 European Short Course Championships done and dusted, Irish swimmer Jordan Sloan has already notched himself two individual Irish senior national records to set the stage for his competition. The 24-year-old national record holder blasted a personal best time of 3:43.21 en route to his 10th place finish yesterday in the 400m freestyle prelims, breaking his own previous standard of 3:46.99. That performance stemmed from his appearance in the event at last year’s Short Course World Championships in Windsor.

In this morning’s prelims of the men’s 200m freestyle, Sloan was at it again, registering a new Irish national record on his way to placing 3rd overall in the hotly contested event. Sloan touched in 1:43.26 to sit less than 2 seconds behind top seeded swimmers Danas Rapsys from Lithuania and Duncan Scott from Great Britain, who are situated as 1 and 2. Rapsys himself scored a new national record forwith his mark of 1:41.89, while Scott’s outing of 1:43.16 is within striking distance of the Scottish national record.

Sloan already owns the 100m and 200m freestyle long course national records for his home nation of Ireland.