Jeremie Delbois Breaks 16-Year-Old 50 Breast French Record in 27.34 During Prelims Session

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

French Record: 27.38 – Giacomo Perez Dortona (2009)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 27.20

Jeremie Delbois brought some added excitement to this morning’s prelims session by breaking the 16-year-old French national record in the men’s 50 breaststroke, throwing down a time of 27.34.

Delbois shaved .02 off the previous French record of 27.36, set by Giacomo Perez Dortona back in 2009.

His performance also marked a significant lifetime best, knocking .34 off of his previous time (27.68) from the 2024 French Championships, and was almost half a second faster than his former season-best (27.77) from December 2024.

Delbois was the runner-up in this event at last summer’s championship but is now the frontrunner heading into tonight’s finals session; he is seeded just .04 ahead of Yamato Okadome, who posted a lifetime best time of 27.38 this morning.

Delbois could be looking to lower his time even further to get under the French qualification standard (27.20) tonight, as he missed it by .14 during prelims. He already won the 100 breast on day one of the meet, posting a personal best time of 1:00.17, but has yet to post a World Championships qualifying time in any of the breaststroke events.