Antoine Viquerat Shatters French National Record in the 50 Breast with 27.02 Performance

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

French Record: 27.34 – Jeremie Delbois (2025)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 27.20

It’s been an eventful day in the men’s 50 breaststroke, with a new French record being set twice in less than 12 hours. Antoine Viquerat shattered the French national record in the men’s 50 breast, throwing down a showstopping time of 27.02 to break the record by over three tenths of a second.

Viquerat’s performance knocked .32 off of the previous standard of 27.34, set just hours earlier by Jeremie Delbois during the morning’s prelims session.

The swim marked a massive personal best for Viquerat, as he dropped .63 off of his previous time of 27.65 that he set just a few weeks ago in Canet-en-Roussillon.

Notably, the top three finishers tonight were all under Delbois’ record-breaking time from the morning; Pierre Goudeneche blasted into the wall in 27.10 to claim the runner-up spot, while Delbois took 3rd in 27.16. Prior to this morning, the former French record of 27.36 had not been touched since 2009, when it was set by Giacomo Perez Dortona.

The three competitors were also all under the French qualification standard (27.20) for World Championships, a time that had not been approached for over a decade.

Earlier in the competition, Viquerat took 4th in the 100 breast in 1:00.35, which was .28 off of his lifetime best (1:00.07).