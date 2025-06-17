Winter Juniors Qualifier Leah Nebraska Sends Verbal Pledge to Akron

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Nebraska from Delaware, Ohio, our favorite three-state swimmer, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Akron beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Akron!! Thank you to my family, coaches and friends for your endless support! Special thank you to the Akron coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity! Can’t wait, Go Zips!!💙💛”

Nebraska is a rising senior at Berlin High School. She was runner-up in the 100 free (with a PB of 51.01) and placed 5th in the 50 free (23.65) at the 2025 OHSAA Division I State Championships. Less than two weeks later, at the MAKO senior meet, she unleashed a torrent of lifetime bests, including the 50 back (26.09, leading off the 200 medley relay), 100 back (55.52), 50 fly (24.01), 100 fly (54.76, and 200 IM (2:04.43). She then competed at NCSA Spring Championships and dropped more time in the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly. She made finals in the 100 free (10th), 100 back (26th), 50 fly (3rd), and 100 fly (25th).

Last summer, she clocked PBs in the long course 100 back (1:08.84), 200 back (2:30.83), 50 fly (27.64), and 100 fly (1:03.73).

Nebraska does her year-round swimming with New Albany Aquatics Club.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.08

100 back – 55.02

200 back – 2:05.52

50 fly – 24.01

100 fly – 54.70

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 50.42

200 free – 1:53.01

200 IM – 2:04.43

Akron won their 4th consecutive Mid-American Conference Championships in 2025; it was their 11th title in the past 12 seasons. The MAC only scores two finals, but Nebraska’s times would already add to the Zips’ total in the ‘B’ finals of the 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.