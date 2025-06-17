Sarah Eldridge, Benjamin Stankovich Named Navy Swim & Dive Captains For 2025-26

Courtesy: Navy Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sarah Eldridge and Benjamin Stankovich have been tabbed to serve as the 2025-26 Navy swimming and diving team captains. Women’s head coach John Morrison and men’s head coach Bill Roberts made the announcement today.

“We are thrilled to have Sarah as team captain,” said Morrison. “She is incredibly team centric, truly leads from the front and motivates both teammates and coaches at every practice. Sarah, with the support of her classmates, are poised to continue the upward trajectory of our program both in and out of the pool.”

Eldridge has earned First-Team All-Patriot League honors in each of her first three seasons. She placed third in the 1650 free, fourth in the 500 free and sixth in the 400 individual medley at the 2025 league meet. Eldridge has posted top-six finishes in seven of her nine career individual events at the league championship.

The oceanography major from Brielle, N.J., who will be a senior this fall was named to the 2025 Patriot League All-Academic Team, was a member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll this season and has garnered academic honors from the USNA in four semesters.

“Ben has been a terrific midshipman and team member since his arrival in Annapolis,” said Roberts. “In a program that reveres consistency and work ethic, Ben has been a leader throughout his time. We look forward to seeing him lead this program starting now as we prepare for the challenges that lie ahead in 2025 and beyond.”

The rising senior from Dumfries, Va., qualified for the championship final in three events at the 2025 Patriot League Championship. He placed fourth in the 200 free, fifth in the 500 free and seventh in the 100 free. He also swam on relay teams that placed second (800 free) and third (400 free) at the championship.

Stankovich previously reached a trio of championship finals at the 2024 league meet and has earned all-league accolades in both 2024 (second team) and ’25 (first team).

The operations research major was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll this season and has earned academic honors from the USNA in two semesters.