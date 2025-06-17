Butterfly & IM Specialist Nelanee Fulton Commits To Arkansas-Little Rock For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nelanee Fulton, a senior at Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock beginning this fall. She trains year-round with Hydro Swim Club out of Ormond Beach.

At the time of her commitment, Fulton posted on social media:

I’m so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock!! Thank you to all the amazing people and coaches in my life that have helped get me to where I am today!! Thank you Coach Nathan for the opportunity. Excited for the future!! Go Trojans!!

Fulton specializes in the butterfly and IM events and also boasts a strong breaststroke. Her biggest meet of the recent short course season was the Florida Senior Championships, where her highest showing came in the 200 fly, clocking a 2:07.62 for 16th. She also notched a pair of 18th-place finishes in both IM events, touching in 2:07.73 in the 200 IM and recording a season-best 4:29.55 in the 400 IM.

Although she didn’t set any new lifetime bests at the meet, she came remarkably close in several races. Her personal bests include 57.49 in the 100 fly, 2:07.26 in the 200 fly, 2:06.16 in the 200 IM, and 4:28.38 in the 400 IM.

Beyond her short course achievements, Fulton is also a Futures qualifier in long course meters. Most recently, she qualified for the 2024 Futures Championships, earning cuts in the 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Her top performance came in the 400 IM, where she touched 35th, following a 27th-place showing the year prior.

Top SCY Times:

100 Butterfly: 57.49

200 Butterfly: 2:07.26

200 IM: 2:06.16

400 IM: 4:28.38

100 Breaststroke: 1:06.58

Under the direction of head coach Nathan Townsend, Arkansas–Little Rock finished 5th out of 9 teams at the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships.

Fulton’s career best in the 400 IM would have ranked her 8th out of prelims and into the ‘A’ final at that meet, making her an immediate double-digit point contributor as a freshman. Her best time in the 200 IM was just 0.06 outside of a ‘B’ final swim, while her 200 fly time was only 0.14 off. With small time drops, she has the potential to reach three individual finals in her first year with the Trojans.

On last season’s team depth chart, Fulton’s 400 IM would have placed her 2nd, just behind senior Gillian Boggs, who led the team with a 4:28.26. In the 200 fly, Boggs again held the top spot with a slightly faster 2:06.66. Fulton’s best times in the 100 fly and 200 IM would have ranked 4th among the squad. With Boggs graduating, Fulton’s strengths in the 400 IM and 200 fly should be a valuable addition to the lineup.

Fulton joins Megan Stewart, Lyla Roper, Katherine Rasmussen, Ava Walters, and Lulu Szumski in Little Rock’s incoming class next fall.

