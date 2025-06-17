Versatile Lulu Szumski Commits to Arkansas-Little Rock For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lulu Szumski, a senior at Northshore High School in Slidell, Louisiana, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock beginning this fall. She trains year-round with Nu Wave Swim Club out of New Orleans.

Szumski told SwimSwam, “The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was appealing to me because it fits my academic interests, and I like the area. Go Trojans!”

At the time of her commitment, Szumski posted on social media:

I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to continue my academic and athletic career. Swimming in college has been a dream of mine since I was little, and thanks to the help of my amazing parents, kind friends, and supportive coaches, I have been able to make that dream a reality. I am forever grateful for this sport and the opportunities and friends it has blessed me with💗💗Go Trojans!

Szumski carries a 4.12 GPA and served as a two-time team captain at Northshore. She’s also a member of the Beta Club, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and the Northshore Spirit Club.

Her club coach, Ross Hedrick, praised her leadership, saying: “Lulu brings great energy to swim practices and meets. Her positive attitude is infectious, and she has been a great leader within our Senior Group.”

Szumski specializes in backstroke, freestyle, and IM events, and also boasts a strong 100 breaststroke. Her biggest meet of the recent short course season was the LHSAA Division I State Championships, where she collected a pair of silver medals in the 200 IM (2:08.71) and 500 free (5:16.33). She also contributed key legs on both the 200 medley relay (26.23 fly split) and 400 free relay (53.12 anchor leg), helping Northshore secure 3rd-place finishes in both events.

The majority of Szumski’s lifetime bests were produced at the 2022 Senior Short Course State Championships, where she swam to multiple wins. She claimed state titles in the 100 free (51.45) and 100 back (56.08), while also earning runner-up finishes in the 100 breast (1:04.98), 200 IM (2:04.20), and 500 free (5:03.02). Additionally, she added a bronze medal in the 200 free (1:52.63), and led off Nu Wave’s silver medal-winning 800 free relay in 1:51.60.

Top SCY Times:

50 Freestyle: 24.94 (split on 1st 50 of 100 free)

100 Freestyle: 51.45

200 Freestyle: 1:51.60

500 Freestyle: 5:03.02

100 Backstroke: 56.08

200 Backstroke: 2:07.21

200 IM: 2:04.20

400 IM: 4:31.03

100 Breaststroke: 1:04.98

100 Butterfly: 59.16

Under the direction of head coach Nathan Townsend, Arkansas–Little Rock finished 5th out of 9 teams at the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships.

Szumski’s career best in the 100 back (56.08) would have put her just 0.02 shy of the ‘A’ final cutoff (56.06) at last season’s championship. Beyond that near-miss, her 200 IM best would have placed her 11th out of prelims, landing her solidly in the ‘B’ final, while her 100 breast time (1:04.98) would have ranked 13th out of prelims, also scoring in the ‘B’ final. She also would have checked in at 14th in the 400 IM.

With that in mind, the 100 back and 200 IM appear to be her clearest options heading into conference competition. However, since the 100 breast and 400 IM conflict with the 100 back on the MVC schedule, she may also consider the 200 back and 100 free on the final day. Those events took 2:03.41 and 50.78, respectively, to make the ‘B’ finals this past season.

On last year’s team depth chart, Szumski’s 200 IM would have situated her 1st, narrowly edging out senior Gillian Boggs, who led the Trojans with a 2:04.30. In the 100 back, Szumski would have ranked a close 3rd, just behind senior Caitlin Romprey (55.48) and sophomore Beatriz Comini Romero (55.55) from the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. With Romprey and Boggs graduating, Szumski is poised to make an immediate impact for the Trojans.

Szumski joins Megan Stewart, Lyla Roper, Katherine Rasmussen, Ava Walters, and Nelanee Fulton in Little Rock’s incoming class next fall.

