Japan, USA Earn 8 Medals Each on Day 2 of 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.

Japan and the United States raked in a total of eight medals each on Day 2. The Americans earned four golds and four silvers, while the Japanese won two golds, two silvers, and four bronzes.

Japan was particularly strong in the 400 IM, which accounted for half of their haul for the night. Mio Narita stood atop the podium in the girls’ race, winning with a meet record of 4:36.79, while Ei Kamikawabata (4:15.23) prevailed in the boys’.

Event winners for Team USA included Erin Gemmell in the 100 free (with a meet record of 54.13); Piper Enge (1:08.58) and Zhier Fan (1:00.74) in the girls’ and boys’ 100 breast; and the relay team of Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, and Gemmell in the 800 free relay. The Americans downed the meet record with 7:54.70.

Flynn Southam and the relay team of Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples added a pair of gold medals to Australia’s tally. Southam broke the meet record in the 100 free (48.23) and the relay quartet destroyed the meet record in the 800 free relay (7:13.07).

Medals Table through Day 2

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States 10 9 4 23
2 Australia 4 6 3 13
3 Japan 3 3 7 13
4 Canada 0 0 1 1
5 Singapore 0 0 1 1
Total   17 18 16 51

Team Points through Day 2

Rank Nation Girls Boys Mixed Combined
1 United States 109 106 18 233
2 Australia 80 80 14 174
3 Japan 70 70 12 152
4 Canada 50 48 10 108
5 Singapore 6 16 8 30
6 New Zealand 12 7 6 25
7 Fiji 4 0 4 8
8 Samoa 0 0 2 2

 

0
