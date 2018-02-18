Jan Switkowski – I Think I expected a Little More (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

SEC Meet Record: 3:03.86, Florida, 2016

Florida, 3:04.55 Texas A&M, 3:05.13 Auburn, 3:06.53

The Florida men cap the session with a win in the 400 medley relay, edging out Texas A&M (3:05.13) in a time of 3:04.55.

Dressel was back in action on the breaststroke leg, splitting 50.51, while Bayley Main (46.87), Mark Szaranek (45.25) and Jan Switkowski (41.92) were solid all-around on the other legs.

The Aggies had similar splits to the Gators, with the advantage gained by Dressel making the biggest difference. Their team was comprised of Brock Bonetti (46.66), Mauro Castillo Luna (51.25), Jose Martinez (45.18) and Adam Koster(42.04).

Auburn erased a deficit of nearly a second with 100 to go to grab 3rd over Tennessee, with Peter Holoda popping a nasty 40.80 anchor. The Tigers were 3:06.53 to get by the Vols (3:07.07).

Both Tennessee and LSU were DQed.