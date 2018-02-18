2018 KONAMI OPEN
- Saturday, February 17th & Sunday, February 18th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center
- Prelims at 9am local (7pm previous night EST)/Finals at 6pm local (4am EST)
- LCM
Just weeks after establishing a new Japanese national record in the men’s 50m freestyle (21.87), Katsumi Nakamura lowered his own national mark in the men’s 100m freestyle.
The 23-year-old made history in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games by becoming the first Japanese man ever to clock a 100m freestyle time under the 48-second threshold when he notched 47.99. Tonight, however, the red-hot sprinter took things to a new level, breaking into 47.8 territory with his winning time of 47.87.
Exploding off the blocks with an opening 50m of 23.30, Nakamura closed in 24.57 to establish a new meet record and Japanese national mark of 47.87. Compare that to his splits of Rio, that included 23.15/24.84 to make that historic 47.99 outing.
Nakamura’s time of 47.87 from tonight now positions the Olympian as #1 in the world, ahead of Chinese sprinter Ning Zetao, his primary international rival for this year’s Asian Games. Plus, clocking a sub-48 time at this point in the season is momentum to put Nakamura in the conversation for the podium come the Pan Pacific Games in August.
2017-2018 LCM MEN 100 FREE
NING
47.92
|2
|Katsumi
NAKAMURA
|JPN
|48.13
|01/27
|3
|Henrique
SILVA SPAJARI
|BRA
|48.25
|12/15
|4
|Kacper
MAJCHRZAK
|POL
|48.36
|12/15
|5
|Gabriel
SILVA SANTOS
|BRA
|48.43
|12/08
SwimSwam’s @rettarace tweeted yesterday how it is a rare sight when 4 out of the 5 top 50m freestylers in the world hail from Asia, but it is also extremely rare for the world’s #1 100m freestyler to call Japan home.
7 Comments on "Red-Hot Nakamura Nails Historic 47.87 100 Free For JPN Nat Record"
Is no one going to mention how crazy a 24.5 backhalf is?? Only people I know that come back that fast are chalmers and Phelps.
Let’s see him do this or even come close to it in a meet outside of Japan. They’ve always had a tradition of going much slower at the respective international meet for that year.
SVIRD protests too much. He knows it’s true. All the GOATs are from USA. The world can’t compete with us.
I am sick of people hating on swims done by non Americans. Everytime an international swimmer puts up a fast time in their country the haters come out of the woodworks, whereas you rarely see the same negativity and skepticism about American swims. Can’t a good time simply be a good time, and we can all appreciate that?
did you even read the article? he went 47.99 at Rio, so obviously he can swim fast outside of Japan.
For 2018? Everyone has gone slower in a Pan Pac year.
Does Ohashi swim any events besides the IMs? She has a beautiful backstroke. I bet she could put together a pretty sweet 200.