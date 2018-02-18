Red-Hot Nakamura Nails Historic 47.87 100 Free For JPN Nat Record

Just weeks after establishing a new Japanese national record in the men’s 50m freestyle (21.87), Katsumi Nakamura lowered his own national mark in the men’s 100m freestyle.

The 23-year-old made history in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games by becoming the first Japanese man ever to clock a 100m freestyle time under the 48-second threshold when he notched 47.99. Tonight, however, the red-hot sprinter took things to a new level, breaking into 47.8 territory with his winning time of 47.87.

Exploding off the blocks with an opening 50m of 23.30, Nakamura closed in 24.57 to establish a new meet record and Japanese national mark of 47.87. Compare that to his splits of Rio, that included 23.15/24.84 to make that historic 47.99 outing.

Nakamura’s time of 47.87 from tonight now positions the Olympian as #1 in the world, ahead of Chinese sprinter Ning Zetao, his primary international rival for this year’s Asian Games. Plus, clocking a sub-48 time at this point in the season is momentum to put Nakamura in the conversation for the podium come the Pan Pacific Games in August.

SwimSwam’s @rettarace tweeted yesterday how it is a rare sight when 4 out of the 5 top 50m freestylers in the world hail from Asia, but it is also extremely rare for the world’s #1 100m freestyler to call Japan home.

monsterbasher

Is no one going to mention how crazy a 24.5 backhalf is?? Only people I know that come back that fast are chalmers and Phelps.

1 hour ago
Neil

Let’s see him do this or even come close to it in a meet outside of Japan. They’ve always had a tradition of going much slower at the respective international meet for that year.

3 hours ago
Das Swimmer

SVIRD protests too much. He knows it’s true. All the GOATs are from USA. The world can’t compete with us.

2 hours ago
SVIRD

I am sick of people hating on swims done by non Americans. Everytime an international swimmer puts up a fast time in their country the haters come out of the woodworks, whereas you rarely see the same negativity and skepticism about American swims. Can’t a good time simply be a good time, and we can all appreciate that?

2 hours ago
samuel huntington

did you even read the article? he went 47.99 at Rio, so obviously he can swim fast outside of Japan.

3 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Get 9 golds in Tokyo

For 2018? Everyone has gone slower in a Pan Pac year.

3 hours ago
Aquajosh

Does Ohashi swim any events besides the IMs? She has a beautiful backstroke. I bet she could put together a pretty sweet 200.

3 hours ago

