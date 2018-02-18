2018 KONAMI OPEN
- Saturday, February 17th & Sunday, February 18th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center
- Prelims at 9am local (7pm previous night EST)/Finals at 6pm local (4am EST)
- LCM
17-year-0ld Rikako Ikee tends to break a Japanese national record every time she hits the pool and tonight was no different. While competing on day 2 of the 2018 Konami Open, Ikee followed up her 200m freestyle national record with a new standard in the 50m butterfly.
Entering the meet, Ikee’s personal best stood at the 25. 46 she registered for the gold at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. In Tokyo tonight, Ikee was able to shave .02 off that time to collect a new NR of 25.44 and top the field by over a second. Her previous NR still sits as the World Junior Record in the event, but, as Ikee turns 18 before the end of the year, her 25.44 will not check-in as a new WJR.
Ikee’s outing checks her in as #2 in the world rankings so far this year, sitting among exclusive company led by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 FLY
SJOSTROM
25.07
|2
|Cate
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|25.68
|01/19
|3
|Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO
|NED
|25.82
|01/20
|4
|Marie
WATTEL
|FRA
|26.03
|02/03
|5
|Amanda
KENDALL
|USA
|26.07
|01/13
3 Comments on "Teen Rikako Ikee Marches On With 50 Fly National Record"
Dear Loretta, in your previous article about Ikee you stated that:
“Splitting 55.93/59.11, Ikee’s head-turning 1:55.04 outing crushed her previous NR of 1:56.33 set just over a year ago at the 2017 Kosuke Kitajima Cup.”
The querying FINA’s database for the best time shown by Rikako Ikee in 2017 returns 1:56.91 in Japan Open (5/2017). Could you please confirm this 1:56.33 Nation record set by Ikee in 2017.
Thank you.
Yes, Ikee produced a 1:56.33 at the 2017 Kosuke Kitajima Cup for a then-national record. Linked are the results here – http://tokyo-swim.org/?page_id=198&id=1316707&sex=2&event=1&class=0&distance=4&race=4&swimmer_name=&belong=&search.x=84&search.y=14
I have found no traces of this meet in the database. Neither for Ikee’s races no for Watanabe nor for Makino etc. This meet either wasn’t reported to be recorded or doesn’t have an official status from FINA’s point of view or somebody doesn’t do his/her job responsibly or there is something that I just don’t know ( 😀 )
Thank you for responding on my request.