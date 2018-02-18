Teen Rikako Ikee Marches On With 50 Fly National Record

2018 KONAMI OPEN

17-year-0ld Rikako Ikee tends to break a Japanese national record every time she hits the pool and tonight was no different. While competing on day 2 of the 2018 Konami Open, Ikee followed up her 200m freestyle national record with a new standard in the 50m butterfly.

Entering the meet, Ikee’s personal best stood at the 25. 46 she registered for the gold at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. In Tokyo tonight, Ikee was able to shave .02 off that time to collect a new NR of 25.44 and top the field by over a second. Her previous NR still sits as the World Junior Record in the event, but, as Ikee turns 18 before the end of the year, her 25.44 will not check-in as a new WJR.

Ikee’s outing checks her in as #2 in the world rankings so far this year, sitting among exclusive company led by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom.