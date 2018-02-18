Teen Rikako Ikee Marches On With 50 Fly National Record

2018 KONAMI OPEN

17-year-0ld Rikako Ikee tends to break a Japanese national record every time she hits the pool and tonight was no different. While competing on day 2 of the 2018 Konami Open, Ikee followed up her 200m freestyle national record with a new standard in the 50m butterfly.

Entering the meet, Ikee’s personal best stood at the 25. 46 she registered for the gold at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. In Tokyo tonight, Ikee was able to shave .02 off that time to collect a new NR of 25.44 and top the field by over a second. Her previous NR still sits as the World Junior Record in the event, but, as Ikee turns 18 before the end of the year, her 25.44 will not check-in as a new WJR.

Ikee’s outing checks her in as #2 in the world rankings so far this year, sitting among exclusive company led by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 FLY

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
01/27
25.07
2Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS25.6801/19
3Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO		NED25.8201/20
4Marie
WATTEL		FRA26.0302/03
5Amanda
KENDALL		USA26.0701/13
View Top 26»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Teen Rikako Ikee Marches On With 50 Fly National Record"

newest oldest most voted
Yozhik

Dear Loretta, in your previous article about Ikee you stated that:
“Splitting 55.93/59.11, Ikee’s head-turning 1:55.04 outing crushed her previous NR of 1:56.33 set just over a year ago at the 2017 Kosuke Kitajima Cup.”
The querying FINA’s database for the best time shown by Rikako Ikee in 2017 returns 1:56.91 in Japan Open (5/2017). Could you please confirm this 1:56.33 Nation record set by Ikee in 2017.
Thank you.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Loretta Race

Yes, Ikee produced a 1:56.33 at the 2017 Kosuke Kitajima Cup for a then-national record. Linked are the results here – http://tokyo-swim.org/?page_id=198&id=1316707&sex=2&event=1&class=0&distance=4&race=4&swimmer_name=&belong=&search.x=84&search.y=14

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Yozhik

I have found no traces of this meet in the database. Neither for Ikee’s races no for Watanabe nor for Makino etc. This meet either wasn’t reported to be recorded or doesn’t have an official status from FINA’s point of view or somebody doesn’t do his/her job responsibly or there is something that I just don’t know ( 😀 )
Thank you for responding on my request.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »