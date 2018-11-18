Jamaica Makes History With 2 Finalists At World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

The 2018 FINA World Cup Series is now done and dusted, with Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Russia’s Vlad Morozov earning the overall series crowns. Multiple impressive performances were on display throughout the circuit, including World Cup Records, National Records and simply personal bests.

The nation of Jamaica had its own unique record-making experience, with the final stop of Singapore representing the first time the country has ever had 2 finalists in a World Cup event. And, it happened twice.

On day 2 in Singapore, Alia Atkinson took gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke in 1:02.74, but teammate Breanna Roman was also in the race, earning 6th in 1:07.64.

The pair was together again for the 2nd time the nation of Jamaica put 2 in a World Cup final, with Atkinson taking the 50m breast in 28.93, while Roman finished in 5th with 31.41.

29-year-old Atkinson was excited for the monumental achievement for Jamaica, stating via Instagram, “Ladies and gentlemen, for the 1st time ever we had 2…read it out loud…TWO Jamaican swimmers in the finals at World cup. Such a fantastic feeling to share this with my fellow countrywoman.”