Jake Magahey on 400 Free National Title: “I thought just swim it like a 500”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record – 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

Top 3:

Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith set the pace early on, holding between a half second a whole second lead for the first 300m. Texas Longhorn David Johnston stayed the closest to him for the first half of the race, but SwimAtlanta/Georgia’s Jake Magahey moved up with a 28.78 split on the fifth 50, and continued to power forwards.

Meanwhile, Olympian Jake Mitchell roughly matched Magahey’s splits over the last 150, but he’d had to work himself up from 5th place at the 250m mark. He didn’t have quite enough in the tank to catch Magahey, who touched first in 3:46.36. That’s a new personal best for the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 500 yard free. Mictchell took 2nd in 3:46.59, followed by Smith at 3:48.48.

Both Magahey and Mitchell have reportedly been dealing with health issues, as has Florida’s Bobby Finke, who scratched the 1500 free Tuesday due to non-Covid related illness, but took 4th tonight in in 3:48.99.